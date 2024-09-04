Hospitality group Buzzworks announces plans to open first Lido restaurant in Musselburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The café, bar and eatery will be the 21st venue to open under the family-operated company.

One of Scotland’s leading hospitality operators, Buzzworks, has announced exciting plans to open a Lido café, bar & restaurant this winter in Musselburgh.

Following on from the success of sister venues already operating in Troon and Prestwick, Lido will bring a taste of the Continental Café Life to Musselburgh, serving up delicious food and drinks, all day long.

From early morning coffee and energising breakfasts, to leisurely lunches and casual evening meals, Lido is set to become the perfect place to kick-back and relax in laid-back but luxurious surroundings.

Lido is set to open in Musselburgh this winter

Designed by the internationally acclaimed interior designer Jim Hamilton, Lido will have more than 120 seats. The venue’s talented chefs will be serving up delicious, freshly prepared food from an open kitchen that features a custom-made pizza oven imported from Italy – all adding to the unique atmosphere, buzz and dining experience guests can enjoy.

In addition to this, Lido will boast a fabulous, semi-private dining room – perfect for getting together with friends and family, whatever the occasion.

Kenny Blair, Managing Director of Buzzworks said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of Lido Musselburgh, our 21st venue, and we’re excited to bring the vibrant Lido experience to the town.

“Our vision is to create a welcoming space where people can come together to enjoy Lido’s signature blend of delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, stylish setting – all offering fantastic value for money.

“Musselburgh is a fantastic town with a strong sense of community, and we’re thrilled to offer a destination that everyone can enjoy and take pride in—whether it’s for a casual coffee, a family meal, or a special celebration with friends.”

Lido is excited to announce that it is now recruiting for all positions, both front of house and in the kitchens, as it prepares for the opening of its new restaurants. As part of the award-winning Buzzworks group, which has been recognised as one of the top 100 companies to work for in the UK, Lido is committed to creating a supportive and rewarding work environment.

The company offers competitive rates of pay, industry-leading training and development opportunities, and flexible working options to help team members achieve a healthy work-life balance.

If you or anyone you know is interested in working at Lido – or any of Buzzworks’ other venues across Scotland – please visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com, check out the Buzzworks People Facebook, Instagram or the Buzzworks Holdings LinkedIn page to find out more or apply with your CV to [email protected].

Alongside Lido Musselburgh, the award-winning company offers an aspirational dining and entertainment experience across Scotland through its other stylish brands – Scotts, House, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, Thirty Knots, The Bridge Inn, The Fox and Herringbone.