Housing specialist strengthens leadership with key appointment

Blackwood bolsters team as it drives customer-centric approach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A LEADING housing and care provider supporting thousands across Scotland has appointed a new Head of Business Assurance.

Gillian Anderson has been appointed by Blackwood Homes and Care to drive excellence in assurance, governance, corporate support and customer-focused service delivery across the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Blackwood Edinburgh HQ, Gillian brings a wealth of diverse experience and knowledge to the role, serving most recently as Business Support Manager / Covid-19 Inquiries Lead at Scottish Ambulance Service. Before that, she held various positions in corporate governance and business support across charity, housing and care organisations.

Gillian Anderson, Blackwood

Gillian said: " I am delighted to join the Blackwood team in a role that will harness my experience to support the delivery of our priorities and aspirations.

“Blackwood's commitment to being person-centred, both in terms of our customers and our staff is inspiring. I’m looking forward to working with staff and customers to drive excellence across the business to help people live full and independent lives."

Gillian's arrival comes at a pivotal time for the industry, with both challenges and opportunities in the housing and care sector. Her guidance will be instrumental in enhancing Blackwood's performance, governance, and organisational readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackwood's Chief Executive, Simon Fitzpatrick said: "Gillian's appointment will further support us in our mission to provide innovative housing and care solutions that enable people to live independently.

"We have a dedicated and experienced leadership team at Blackwood who are crucial to the positive strides we are making as a care and housing provider.

"Continuous investment in our team is vital to ensure we can provide the best possible service to our customers and tenants throughout our communities. We are proud to welcome on board such an experienced new Head of Business Assurance with an incredible amount of expertise in her field.”

Blackwood are specialists in housing and care, empowering individuals to take charge of their lives in residences customised to suit their requirements. With decades of experience, Blackwood offers unparalleled expertise in modifying properties and crafting personalised care plans to reflect each person’s individuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing specialist puts customers at the heart of everything it does, and their satisfaction is critical to Blackwood’s success. As a modern, supportive employer it also provides individuals with pathways towards achieving long and rewarding careers in roles that make a positive difference.

For more information on Blackwood, visit: https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk/