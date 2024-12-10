How does the cold weather impact your eyes? Eye experts warn against winter dangers

Over a third of Brits say their eye health is worse during winter. Watery eyes and headaches amongst biggest issues Brits face when temperatures drop.

Staggeringly more than a third of Brits (36%) experience worsened eye health or vision during the winter months, new national research has revealed.

The study, conducted by Optical Express, found watery eyes (43%), dry eyes (25%) headaches (21%) and redness or irritation (18%) are amongst the UK’s most common eye related issues as the temperature drops.

With weather experts reporting the UK is set to witness a -15ºC arctic blast in the coming weeks, with temperatures plummeting as low as -13ºC in some areas of the UK, it is more important than ever to look after your eyes.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “People’s vision and eye health can be impacted in a number of ways during the cold weather. The cold winds and low temperatures can combine to cause or exacerbate dry eye for example, which will often worsen when entering heated rooms.

“As well as dry eyes, blurred vision is likely to also occur. In the cold, blood vessels constrict, limiting the blood supply to your eyes. This can result in double vision or blurriness.

“Whilst cold weather can cause eyes to dry up, it may also work the opposite way to what one would expect and produce excessive tearing. Wearing sunglasses can help prevent this, or when tearing does occur, be sure to use a clean sterile tissue to wipe away to reduce any risk of infection.

“Wearing sunglasses will also help to protect your eyes against increased UV exposure. Even though it’s cold, UV levels can still be high, especially when light is reflected against icy or snowy surfaces. It’s important to prevent UV exposure, by wearing sunglasses, as this can lead to cataracts or further vision issues.

“While its fairly normal to experience some issues with your eyes as the weather drops, if these issues persist, or cause too much irritation you should visit an eye care professional to discuss your symptoms.”

Those experiencing vision changes or discomfort are advised to seek a professional eye test.