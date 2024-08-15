How Fast & Furious inspired one Edinburgh local and got him to star in a short film

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What was once ‘outdated’ seems to always circle back into the cultural zeitgeist and this can definitely be said for 90s car culture which has been trending in recent years.

Steven McNicoll from Edinburgh has taken his love of cars from the 90s era to our screens, starring in, ‘Cars That Made The 90s - Part 4 - Loud And Rowdy’ by Influx, showcasing his impressive Mazda RX7.

With cinematic shots of Mr McNicoll driving through the Trossachs, the short film, with over 220 views, was an opportunity for him to reflect on why he loves 90s JDMs specifically.

“I kind of grew up with Fast & Furious,” he recalled.

“Seeing the Fast & Furious and seeing the RX7 in the first film - seeing these weird and wonderful Japanese cars you’ve never seen before, always just kind of caught my eye.”

From then on, the Midlothian native would have a passion for JDMs.

“When I was a teenager, doing work experience through school, I was at a Japanese car importers and one night, they took me home in a FD RX7,” he revealed.

“That experience, I can still remember clear as anything, to this day.”

“I remember hopping out and thinking I need to have one of these one day.”

Even though he had dreamt of the classic Mazda since childhood, he wouldn’t get to purchase the retro racer until later in his life.

“If I had one of these at eighteen, I’d have probably spun it, crashed it or have done something so, I’m kind of glad I’m now in my 30s - I’ve slightly matured,” Mr McNicoll joked.

When thinking about why he loves his car, he said; “It just puts a smile on your face - just a bit of exhilaration, adrenaline because it does throw you back in the seat.”

“That inner child just loves it,” he continued.

“It's just that big stupid grin you get on your face when you lift off the throttle, you hear the big pop and your mate says, ‘that shot a big massive flame’ - it’s kind of what these things are all about.”

Matching the theme of the short film, Mr McNicoll would go on to talk about why 90s car culture is so popular in a world already saturated with nostalgia.

“You’ll never see anything like this ever again,” he told the YouTube audience.

“You’ve come out of the 80s, where things were a bit unreliable, technology wasn’t quite there, you’re suddenly hit with all this nice, new, sturdy and more reliable technology, but you can still work on it, it’s not over complicated. “

“It is just kind of the perfect blend of, they’re modern enough but they’re not kind of too complicated and too computer based and all that so, you can actually do bits with them, modify them, fix them yourself and stuff.”

Looking at his own vintage car, he said; “This looks like nothing else. Everything did stand alone whereas now, it just all feels like it’s one product, just rebadged and sold in a different garage.”

“They are just of an era where it wasn’t so much about cost cutting on build, it was ‘let’s make something good. Let’s make something fun, fast. Let’s build the best car we can’.”

“They stand the test of time.”