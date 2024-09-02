How people in Edinburgh can save 20,000 bottles of water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buying just one pair of jeans and a t-shirt second-hand instead of new could help save the equivalent of 20,000 standard bottles of water, new Oxfam analysis has revealed.

The findings come as Oxfam launches its sixth Second Hand September campaign to encourage people across Edinburgh to shop preloved and donate their unwanted clothes to help reduce the need for new clothes.

The garment industry is responsible for the consumption of 93 billion cubic metres of water per year - equivalent to 37 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfam’s analysis reveals that producing just one cotton t-shirt requires the equivalent of 5,400 standard 500ml bottles of water to make - enough to meet the drinking needs of 1,600 people in one day, according to NHS standards.Producing a pair of jeans requires 16,000 bottles of water — enough to meet the drinking needs of 4,750 people for a day.

Scottish supermodel and actress Eunice Olumide. Photo: Olumide Galleries Ltd/Frederic Monceau

The total water footprint of clothing used in the UK is 8 billion cubic metres of water per year; enough to fill Loch Ness or to meet the water needs of 1.8 million people in Scotland for life.

Steven Hogg who manages Oxfam’s 120-122 Nicolson Street store, said: “It is clear from these statistics that we are drowning in fashion: our wardrobes are overflowing while the planet runs dry of fresh water due to climate change. By embracing second-hand shopping, people across Edinburgh would not only lighten the environmental load but also unlock unique, wallet-friendly fashion finds. Stylish outfits don’t have to cost the earth, and by donating and buying clothes at Oxfam you're helping to protect the planet while raising vital funds for a better, fairer world, free from poverty.”

Scottish supermodel and actress Eunice Olumide, who’s based in Edinburgh, is backing the campaign. She said: “Sometimes it can feel like we have no power in society today, but that is so far from the truth. We are incredible powerful beings and united we can change the world. Sustainability means all of us. It is our one true shared mission. It is the thing that unites us most and it is our opportunity to literally save the planet; not just for now but for future generations. Over consumption is not just bad for our oceans, our wildlife and our environment, it is also detrimental to our mental and physical health. It's time to focus on the real things that matter and that's our future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team in the Nicolson Street store are encouraging local people to consider beginning their volunteer journey during Second Hand September, helping to promote sustainable fashion, reducing environmental impact, and raising money for Oxfam’s lifesaving work.

Beyond the environmental benefits, volunteering offers personal rewards, from building new skills to forming lasting connections within the community.

Steven added: “As we step into Second Hand September, we’re not just asking people to rethink their wardrobes; we’re inviting them to become part of a community that values sustainability and connection. Volunteering with Oxfam is a way to make a tangible impact - not just on the planet by reducing waste, but on your own life through the friendships and skills you’ll gain. Together, we can turn small actions into powerful change."

Oxfam’s Second Hand September encourages people to extend the life of their clothes by choosing second-hand stylish outfits that don’t cost the earth. As part of this year’s campaign, Oxfam will be again one of the opening shows of London Fashion Week on 12 September with a celebrity-packed runway show Style for Change, featuring the finest pre-loved clothing and dressed by the pioneer of second-hand fashion, stylist Bay Garnett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a key partner for Oxfam’s Second Hand September, Vinted - the leading online marketplace dedicated to second-hand fashion - is on a mission to make second-hand first choice worldwide. By teaming up with Oxfam, Vinted is helping to spotlight the beauty and accessibility of pre-loved clothing, making it easier than ever for people to embrace responsible fashion. Their support of Oxfam’s campaign, including the Style for Change runway show at London Fashion Week, underscores the joint commitment to transforming how we shop and think about fashion, ensuring that second-hand becomes the first choice worldwide.

People can style for change this September by pledging to shop second-hand and donating preloved clothes to Oxfam. Find out more at https://www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/second-hand-september/