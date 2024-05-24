HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Visits Capability Scotland

Edinburgh-based social care charity, Capability Scotland has welcomed back The Duchess of Edinburgh for a visit to their Craigmillar Hub, a supported day centre environment for disabled people living in and around the city.

Her Royal Highness met with service users and staff after being welcomed by Chief Executive of Capability Scotland, Brian Logan, and Chairperson, Professor Sandy Cameron CBE.Her Royal Highness enjoyed a tour of the service, visiting the digital suite where activities of stop animation and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ were taking place, the sewing room, a sensory room where service users enjoyed a pampering relaxation session, and the art studio with nature-themed mixed media in use.During her visit to the art studio, The Duchess of Edinburgh was gifted with framed, felted artwork landscape representing the Scottish Highlands created by the people the charity supports in Craigmillar.Her Royal Highness concluded her visit in the café, with tea and cake, and was presented with a posy of flowers by Isla Campbell, an individual supported by Capability Scotland.Chief Executive, Brian Logan, said: “A huge thank you to Her Royal Highness for joining us during her very busy schedule this week. The sun hasn’t shone on her visit, but we hope The Duchess of Edinburgh saw plenty of brightness and colour inside our building today”.This is Her Royal Highness’ second visit to Capability Scotland, having previously visited in 2022 to mark the 75th anniversary of the charity, and to commemorate the passing of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Capability Scotland’s long-serving patron. The Duchess of Edinburgh planted a rose bush in the grounds of Capability Scotland’s service at the Riccarton campus in the late Duke of Edinburgh’s memory.