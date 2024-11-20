“I could not even open a bottle of juice” Mother-of-One’s Despair as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Threatens her Livelihood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine Nolan, 44, a painter and decorator from Edinburgh, developed chronic wrist pain 18 months ago. Initially putting her discomfort down to the repeated action of using a new spray gun at work, she rested her hands, but sought advice from her GP when the pain didn’t go away. Eventually, she was diagnosed with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and advised to strap her wrists.

Catherine, a mother of one, followed the instructions but began experiencing worsening pain, unable to leave the strapping off her hands for any extended period due to the discomfort. Simple tasks like opening a bottle of juice became impossible as she was losing grip and strength in both hands. Catherine was forced to take time off work, and as a supervisor of ten people, her absence affected her team. The pain began to take a toll on her mental health and finances, with sleepless nights becoming common. Catherine started to fear she might have to give up the career she loved and had dedicated her life to.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) affects between one and five people out of every thousand in the UK, and can cause severe symptoms including pain, pins and needles, weakness, difficulty gripping and numbness. If treatments such as splinting do not work, patients face an operation that may take a month to heal from, leaving them with an open wound susceptible to infection and unable to work. But now, patients who live close to La Belle Forme, a private healthcare facility in Glasgow, can have a pioneering ultrasound-guided procedure, which has no incision wound, no recovery time, and enables patients to go back to their normal lives straight away. For added patient comfort, they are able to choose virtual reality scenes to watch on a headset while the procedure takes place.

Catherine says:

"Carpal tunnel was ruining my life. I couldn't work without being in pain, and simple tasks like wiping a surface became impossible. I’d lost strength and control in my hands, and I was terrified I'd have to give up my job altogether. Being off work affected me mentally and financially—I went from working full-time to sitting at home, feeling completely hopeless.”

Catherine sought further advice and received corticosteroid injections, which provided temporary relief. However, the second round was ineffective, and she once again felt hopeless, facing a future without the job she loved and growing financial pressures. Her internet research led her to surgical options, but work commitments and financial constraints made surgery impossible as she would be unable to work after the operation. Resigned to living in pain or changing the career she had pursued since the age of 17, she stumbled upon an article about the ultrasound-guided procedure.

Although disappointed not to find a clinic offering the procedure in the UK Catherine, determined to improve her quality of life, considered travelling to the US for treatment. At her next clinic appointment, she was thrilled to learn that the procedure was available in Scotland. Catherine quickly booked an appointment at La Belle Forme, and after meeting with consultant hand and wrist surgeon Sally-Anne Phillips, she decided to go ahead.

This cutting-edge technique uses ultrasound imaging to guide the surgeon, effectively ‘mapping’ arteries and nerves in the hand, allowing the surgeon to first assess the patient’s suitability for the procedure and then perform the operation with minimal risk of damaging vital structures. This technique, which can be carried out in a clinic room rather than a theatre, can also be used to treat trigger finger, a condition where one of the fingers or thumbs gets stuck in a bent position, causing pain, stiffness and a locking sensation.

The procedure went to plan, and Catherine felt immediate relief. As the procedure was so new, Sally-Anne did one hand at a time, and on the second occasion supplied a VR headset for Catherine to use to distract her from the surgery. Catherine underwent the second procedure whilst immersed in a beach scene. After each procedure, Catherine felt immediate relief, returning to work just a few days later. Catherine says:

"After the surgery, it was like my life had been given back to me. The recovery was so quick—I was back at work within days, and tasks that had been impossible before were no longer an issue. I no longer wake up in the night with pain, and I feel so much more positive. This operation has been completely life-changing."

Consultant hand and wrist surgeon Sally-Anne Phillips says:

“Catherine was the perfect patient for this procedure, which is set to be a game-changer in the treatment of CTS. It is really exciting to see what a positive impact this procedure has had on her life, and I look forward to helping other patients regain normality in their lives.”

Because it does not involve an open wound this procedure allows patients to return to normal activities within days. There are no stitches or scarring, and no requirement for post-operative care. Patients can even wash their hands the day after the procedure. Sally-Anne Phillips, consultant hand and wrist surgeon at La Belle Forme, carried out the first procedure at La Belle Form last month. Sally-Anne, who works with Spirecut , the company that manufactures the Sono-Instruments® used in the procedure, to advance this technology, says:

“We are already seeing the potential in this procedure, which we believe could be adopted as a standard procedure within the NHS, given its efficiency in both time and cost. Patients benefit from reduced pain levels and recover more quickly. The precision of ultrasound allows us to perform the surgery without the need for large incisions or stitches, which leads to much faster healing, and quicker return to work and normal activities.”