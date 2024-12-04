'I never thought I would be back here to watch a live game' – 96-year-old lifelong Edinburgh football fan’s wish comes true

After 90-years of club support, an Edinburgh care home resident scored big when she returned to watch her favourite football team.

One of the longest and oldest fans of Hibernian F.C, and a resident at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge on Wakefield Avenue, 96-year-old Patricia Davidson, known as Pat, got the full VIP treatment when she visited the Easter Road Stadium to watch a game.

Pat, who was born in Edinburgh, began supporting Hibs when she was five. She inherited her passion for the team from her dad, Angus, and they would watch every home game together.

When Pat meets someone for the first time her first question is always, “are you a Hibby?”, and one of her most treasured possessions is a picture of the ‘famous five’ Hibs legends, that she displays on her wall, alongside a Hibs bear mascot that sits on her bed.

Pat made the wish to watch Hibs play again on the home’s Wishing Tree, a special initiative that enables residents to revisit old hobbies or try something new. Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive or watching a football match, no wish is too big or small.

The team at Lauder Lodge quickly got to work, partnering with the football club to organise a special surprise. Pat enjoyed the full VIP hospitality experience, including a four-course fine dining experience, a pie and cup of tea at half time, and plenty of snacks.

On the day, superfan Pat enjoyed watching the game from the hospitality stand and sharing memories of match days from the past, key players over the decades and the history of the club, while reminiscing on the days of watching with her dad.

Pat was also presented with a Hibs scarf as a souvenir of the day and Malky McKay, the Director of Football at Hibernian F.C, chatted to her about the game.

During the match, Pat said: "I'm crying because I am so happy, I never thought I would be back here to watch a live game, aren't I lucky to still be having adventures at 96."

Commenting on the game, she said: “They play differently from in my day. It brought back lots of memories of my dad, when it cost two and six to get in and we had to stand. The stadium didn’t have seating back then like it does now.”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Pat is a big Hibs fan, so we made it our mission to give her the opportunity to watch the team play once again.

“Watching the game reminded Pat of when she used to regularly attend the club’s matches. This experience brought back so many fond memories for Pat and gave her an unforgettable day.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Hibernian F.C and the team here at Lauder Lodge who helped make Pat’s wish come true!”

