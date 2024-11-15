Iain Reid Memorial tough even for the best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fishing can frustrate. This was a classic example. A lone angler, wearing just a jumper and light trousers, plus wellies, carried a garden fork down to the beach.

That was to dig for lugworm. He also had a light rod, with a home-made lead weight, and two hooks, spaced close together.

Only yards away were over 50 fishermen, some of the best in Scotland and North East England, who were competing the annual, two-day, Iain Reid Memorial match.

The lone angler was fishing for his tea, not cash prizes. He caught, some of his fishing neighbours, using hundreds of pounds of equipment and wearing expensive immersion suits, did not.

A competitor at the Iain Reid Memorial match concentrating on his rod tip

That underlines the fickle nature of fishing, you can be close to somebody catching and you blank.

A seal, popping its head up close to the shoreline, did not help some. Local knowledge does play a part and the lone angler admitted to fishing this spot regularly as it is across the road from his sea view apartment.

His freezer, packed with cod, bass and mackerel, is testament to his skill.

Those anglers who caught in the match, reeled in their catch, removed the hook, placed the fish in a bucket, rebaited, cast out, sourced their report form and then took the bucket over to a fellow competitor for a measure confirmation. The fish was returned from whence it game. Competitive fishing is hard work, if you catch.

Mike Horn (left) and Nuno Santos check the sign in sheet

Locals walking the busy, newly-refurbished Promenade, were curious, and inquired what was going on. Some took pictures as around 50 anglers on Kirkcaldy beach at one time is not a regular occurrence.

Many engaged in chat, asking about the sport and it passed the time when bites were few and far between, or non-existent for some.

Members of the St Abbs Marine Station were on hand to collect fish and transport them back in a tank to their laboratory in the Borders.

The fish will now be tested to find out if wind farms are effecting them and they will be returned to the sea. Fish conservation is the key here.

Kirkcaldy Beach during the Iain Reid Memorial match.

Moving on, Day Two saw the anglers move to Leven beach and, after eight hours of fishing over the two days, David Cargill (Dundee) came out on top.

Meanwhile, more competitions are on the horizon. Mike and Chris’s Winter Heaviest Cod League starts on Saturday (November 16) with fishing from 16.00 to 21.00 and registration from 14.30 to 15.00 at the Victoria Car Park, Arbroath. All depart at 15.00. Low water is 20.04.

There are four other rounds with the second leg on December 14 and the rest after the New Year. Boundaries are Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse and entry is £10 for the league and £15 for each match.

Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers rules apply here and also for the East Fife Sea Angling Club’s Elliot Beach Open on November 23 with fishing from 2pm to 7pm.

Registration is at the Railway Bridge car park, Arbroath, from 12.15pm to 12.45pm and there is a 50 peg limit. This is a pre-booking only event for anglers with one rod and three hooks and contact Chris on 07872 944807 for details.

The St Serfs Sea Angling Club’s Xmas Open, the 26th incidentally, is on Sunday, December 8 with boundaries from Elie to St Andrews and the angler with the heaviest single cod wins £1,000 with prizes down to tenth position.

Registration is at Anstruther Golf Club between 9.30am and 11.30am and fishing is from noon to 6pm. Weigh-in is back at the golf club from 6pm to 7pm and entry is £15 for seniors and £5 for juniors. Call George Harris on 07801 951805 for details and points count towards the national Penn Sea League.

The Edinburgh Winter Shore League continues. Leg three was at Newhaven Breakwater on a windless evening with a flat calm sea.

A total of 31 anglers cast a line and 480 fish were recorded by organiser Ian Campbell.

Whiting and dabs made up the majority but there were surprises including a 59cm dogfish hooked by Stuart Macfarlane plus 19 cod over 35cm with the biggest 47cm.

One angler managed six cod over 35cm in his 20-fish bag and Campbell said: “It was fantastic to see numbers of fish this size on the local coastline.”

The winner was Tyneside-based Gave Owen with 36 fish for 837cm with Gus Brindle from Dunfermline second with 36 fish for 830cm. Scott Emerson was third with 31 fish for 743cm.

Further afield, the 47th Amble Open, which regularly attracts over 400 anglers, is on Sunday, January 5 from 10.00 to 14.00. The entry fee is £15 for all classes and the heaviest fish winner receives £1,000, heaviest bag winner £500, and the heaviest flatfish £250.

There are ladies and juniors awards and the prize fund totals around £7,500. Registration is at local tackle shops from December or from 7am on the day of the match at The Radcliffe Club, Charles Road, Amble, NE65 0RA. Boundaries are the south side of Seahouses Harbour to Cambois Pier, excluding all piers and rivers.

