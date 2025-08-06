Increased rail services a boost for communities, says Jardine

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the extension of Lumo rail services from Edinburgh Waverley to and from Glasgow Queen Street from December 2025.

The train operating company has been granted access to run two services to Glasgow Queen Street and one return service from Monday to Saturday, with one in each direction on Sundays. Trains will call at Haymarket station in Ms Jardine’s constituency.

The company had proposed more connections to Glasgow, but these were opposed by Network Rail. The UK Government also outlined its opposition in its response to a written question from the Liberal Democrat MP, saying it had concerns about loss of revenue on other services and capacity constraints. Following a public and industry consultation, the Office for Road and Rail approved the two extended services last week.

Edinburgh will also see faster journeys to London, with other improvements to services set to be confirmed by the end of the month.

Christine Jardine MP at the Forth Rail Bridge

Christine Jardine MP said: “I am delighted to see Lumo will be running extra services from December, serving my constituency for the first time.

“Lumo has been a vital addition to the rail network for my constituents in Edinburgh, with affordable tickets, millions more journeys, and support for local businesses.

“These extra connections between the capital, communities in Edinburgh West and Glasgow will be a huge boost for the local economy, provide more green travel opportunities, and increase capacity on our railway network.

“I look forward to seeing this vital new service in action from the winter.”

