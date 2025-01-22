Industry expert to lead national foundation programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New appointment brings fresh vision to performing arts education

A renowned creative arts specialist has been appointed to lead a groundbreaking programme at a Scottish performing arts institute.

The Scottish Institute (The SI) is set to enter an exciting new phase with Marion Geoffray as its new Head of Programme (Foundation).

As an experienced performer, theatre and former director of bilingual theatre company Theatre Sans Accents, Marion brings a wealth of expertise to the SI’s re-envisioned foundation level programmes, which aim to support aspiring performers aged 16 and over as they take the first step towards a career in the performing arts.

The SI campus in Edinburgh

Training at RADA when she moved to the UK from France, Marion has worked extensively in schools, community settings and professional institutions, including various Scottish theatre companies.

Marion said: “The Foundation courses provide a vital platform for students to build their skills, confidence, and creative voice.

“It’s a privilege to help shape the next generation of performers and offer a programme that blends practical training with opportunities to specialise in acting, musical theatre or dance.

“I’m really looking forward to work with the talented team at The Scottish Institute to create a learning experience that equips students for success in this competitive and rewarding industry.”

Marion Geoffray, newly appointed Head of Programme (Foundation) at The SI

Tailored towards young people seeking an introduction to the performing arts, the Foundation courses are designed to prepare students for entry into degree-level training, with pathways available in dance, acting, and musical theatre.

Mark Langley, Principal of The Scottish Institute said: “The Foundation courses are fundamental to our educational offering, designed to help students prepare to study for a successful career in the performing arts.”

“Marion’s appointment reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standard of education. Her depth of experience and innovative thinking will help elevate the programme further, ensuring our students are well-prepared for their next steps.”

With ambitious plans to expand enrolment and elevate the course’s profile, The Scottish Institute continues to strengthen its position as a leader in performing arts education.

The Scottish Institute (formerly the MGA Academy) is Scotland’s only fully Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) accredited performing arts institution, also holding accreditations from Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD).

Upcoming auditions for the new integrated foundation course starting in September 2025, on March 24 and May 5.

For more information about The Scottish Institute, visit: https://www.thesi.co.uk/