Industry specialist to head up national acting programme

Leading expert to spearhead major acting programme at institute

Scotland's leading performing arts institute is set to reach new heights after announcing the appointment of a leading dynamic acting specialist to oversee one of the nation’s most dynamic acting programmes.

The Scottish Institute’s (The SI) acting programme is set to enter an exciting new phase under the leadership of Will Cowell as its new Head of Acting.

With extensive experience in directing, acting and creating original work, Will, brings invaluable professional and educational expertise from prominent institutions such as Performers College Birmingham and LIPA College (Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts).

The Scottish Institute moved to a new campus in Livingston last year.

Known for combining a strong academic foundation with real-world expertise, the programme is focused on equipping students with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive industry.

Will said: "This programme offers a unique blend of practical training and creative freedom, which is essential for the educational development of aspiring actors and actresses.

“I’m excited to bring together my skills and industry experience to enhance the program and help prepare our students to excel in their careers.

“I was drawn to The Scottish Institute because of its incredible focus on creativity, strong industry connections, and top-notch facilities—it was, without question, the perfect fit for me.

Students performing at The Scottish Institute

“The institution and I share the same passion for innovation in actor training and I’m eager to get to work with our talented students and staff.”

The acting programme at The SI offers students access to top-tier training, including performance opportunities at Howden Park Theatre and in professional-grade studios.

Staffed by experienced industry professionals, the programme ensures students receive mentorship that reflects the realities of the performing arts world.

Mark Langley, Principal of The Scottish Institute, said: "Will is an immensely experienced and talented individual who is going to bring an incredible amount of value to our students, ensuring that they are well prepared to start their careers.

Will Cowell, Head of Acting at The Scottish Institute

“This is an exciting time for us, and we are incredibly fortunate to have world class professionals guiding our students, ensuring they graduate with the skills and confidence to succeed in their chosen paths."

With ambitious plans to expand enrolment and elevate the programme’s profile, The Scottish Institute continues to strengthen its position as a leader in performing arts education.

The Scottish Institute (formerly the MGA Academy) is Scotland’s only fully Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) accredited performing arts institution, also holding accreditations from Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD).

For more information about The Scottish Institute, visit: https://www.thesi.co.uk/