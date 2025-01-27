'Inspirational' Girlguiding volunteer honoured by King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Girlguiding volunteer from Midlothian has been recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list for her services to young people through guiding in Scotland over the last 58 years.

Lorna Greig, a leader at 1st Roslin Guide unit, was awarded an MBE by His Majesty the King in honour of her dedication to helping to support girls in Girlguiding Scotland.

Lorna, 78, first joined Girlguiding Scotland in 1954 as a Brownie in Midlothian. Since then, she has helped hundreds of girls know they can do anything through running camps, international trips and weekly meetings - offering girls opportunities to learn new skills and have fun and adventure.

Over the years Lorna has enjoyed many Girlguiding Scotland highlights, including achieving her Queens Guide Award (the first at 1st Roslin Guides), attending the opening of the first Brownie House by Olave Baden-Powell at Netherurd and lots of camping such as county camps, wild camping and Scottish camps.

Lorna Greig with the 1st Roslin Guide unit.

Lorna has travelled abroad to WAGGGS World Centres in Mexico and Switzerland and is due to travel to India in February where she will celebrate World Thinking Day.

Lorna said: “I’m extremely proud to receive this award.

“Volunteering for Girlguiding Scotland has had a huge impact on my life. I’ve made so many lifelong friends over the years – fun and friendship and making memories are the most important parts of guiding.

“Giving girls a space to try new things and have fun is so rewarding. I hope I have made a difference.”

Adele, 12, a member of 1st Roslin Guides, said: “I love being a Guide. My favourite activity is building fires and cooking outdoors- Lorna taught us how to do that.

“She organises the activities that we do and is a fabulous leader.”

Julia, 12, another member of 1st Roslin Guides, said: “Camping, especially cooking on the fire is my favourite thing about Guides.

“Lorna is a really kind, compassionate and selfless leader who always makes sure that we are having fun.”

Stacey, Midlothian county commissioner, added: “Lorna wholeheartedly supports Girlguiding Midlothian and her greatest passion is for the outdoors.

“Lorna has helped hundreds of volunteers and girls discover and try new things, build their confidence, learn new skills, and make new friends.

“She has such energy and enthusiasm and is committed to helping each girl know they can do anything.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding Scotland, visit girlguidingscotland.org.uk