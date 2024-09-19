Inspiring restaurant owner donates £750 per month to local charities
The Guide Dog West Fife Fundraising group were delighted to be chosen by the restaurant team, to receive a donation of £750 this month.
Running an award-winning authentic restaurant Chef Director Prasad takes great pride in being an integral part in his community and is fully committed to giving back.
Each month throughout the year Prasad donates £750 to a local charity.
Always eager to make a positive impact Prasad is happy to consider applications from charities across Fife and Edinburgh.
For Guide Dogs this donation is the equivalent cost of 30 hours of training for a guide dog. A wonderful gift.
Great thanks go out to Prasad, his family and his team.
