Inspiring restaurant owner donates £750 per month to local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and Chef Director of Dhoom Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline sets an incredible example of how one family owned business can add support to the lives of many in their community.

The Guide Dog West Fife Fundraising group were delighted to be chosen by the restaurant team, to receive a donation of £750 this month.

Running an award-winning authentic restaurant Chef Director Prasad takes great pride in being an integral part in his community and is fully committed to giving back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month throughout the year Prasad donates £750 to a local charity.

Dhaneshwar Prasad, Owner and Chef Director Dhoom Streatery & Bar.

Always eager to make a positive impact Prasad is happy to consider applications from charities across Fife and Edinburgh.

For Guide Dogs this donation is the equivalent cost of 30 hours of training for a guide dog. A wonderful gift.

Great thanks go out to Prasad, his family and his team.