Inspiring young Edinburgh brothers lead charity's 'Flying Scots' challenge in support of Olympic year appeal

A new charity fundraising and sports challenge has been launched this month (September) to mark the centenary year of Scotland’s legendary Olympic champion, Eric Liddell’s record-breaking 400m gold medal win at the 1924 Paris Olympics, earning him the name of ‘The Flying Scotsman’.

The 'Flying Scots' Challenge is a month-long initiative offering participants the opportunity to set their own physical goals throughout September, whether that’s running or walking 400m a day, completing 100km in the month, or creating a unique challenge that resonates with them.

Leading this exciting event are two remarkable young brothers, 12-year-old Seb Jellema and 9-year-old Max Jellema, local pupils from Boroughmuir High School and South Morningside Primary who are embodying Liddell's legacy with their own inspiring challenge.

Earlier this year, Seb and Max were honoured with Eric Liddell 100 medals at a ceremony marking the renaming of a path in Bruntsfield Links to ‘The Eric Liddell Way.’

The brothers were recognised for their dedication to running at least 3km every day, starting in 2023 and 2024 respectively, exemplifying the values Eric Liddell: passion, compassion, and integrity. Their commitment has now brought them to the forefront of the Flying Scots Challenge, inviting others to follow their lead.

Claire and Nick Jellema, parents of Max and Seb, said: “We are incredibly proud of Seb and Max for taking on this challenge with such enthusiasm and dedication. They’ve always been inspired by Eric Liddell’s story, and it’s been wonderful to see them embrace his values of passion, compassion, and integrity in their own lives.

"This challenge is not just about running for them; it’s about being part of something bigger and helping to keep Eric’s legacy alive for future generations. As a parent, it’s heart-warming to see your children motivated by such a positive role model, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to grow through this experience.”

This initiative is a key part of the Eric Liddell 100 – a campaign initiated by The Eric Liddell Community to commemorate the remarkable life, sporting achievements, and community service contributions of this iconic Scottish figure – and its Olympic Year Appeal.

Anna Beauchamp, Fundraising Relationships Officer at the Eric Liddell Community, said: "This has been a historic year, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell's Olympic Gold medal win at the 1924 Paris Olympics and honouring his inspiring legacy through a series of initiatives, events and activities.

"As part of our Eric Liddell 100 programme, we wanted to create an exciting challenge open to all throughout the month of September. Eric was an inspiration to everyone he ever met and continues to inspire future generations. The Flying Scots Challenge encourages people to draw upon this inspiration, while also helping to raise money for The Eric Liddell 100, so we can continue celebrating and securing his legacy for years to come."

The Flying Scots Challenge will run until the end of September and is open to all. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or someone looking to start a new challenge of their own making, this campaign is designed to bring people together in a shared mission to honour Eric Liddell’s legacy and support the charity’s work in education, sport, and community service.

Participants can register through the Eric Liddell Community’s and Eric Liddell 100’s Eventbrite page, connect via social media, or start a fundraising campaign on JustGiving. For more information, please visit https://ericliddell.org/events/the-flying-scots-challenge/.

For those who may not wish to participate in the challenge but still want to support, the charity invites you to contribute directly to the Olympic Year Appeal at https://ericliddell.org/article/securing-eric-liddells-legacy-olympic-year-appeal/. Your donation will help preserve Eric Liddell’s legacy and fund crucial sporting, educational, and community initiatives.