Insurer urges care providers to toughen up risk management

A specialist insurer for the care sector is calling on Edinburgh providers to take proactive steps to safeguard their services against key risks that threaten their operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local care industry is facing increasing challenges, with rising demand and evolving risks putting pressure on providers. According to the latest data from the Population Health Directorate, around 4,430 adults in Edinburgh were receiving free personal and nursing care during the last week of 2023/2024 – an increase of around 11 per cent in the past five years.

At the same time, care providers are dealing with staff shortages. Data from the Scottish Social Services Council’s latest staff vacancies in care services report (released March 2025) reveals 48% of registered care services across the country reported having staff vacancies . These challenges are expected to intensify with changes to immigration rules, which will further restrict the recruitment of overseas care workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Eccles, head of distribution at specialist insurer Ansvar Insurance, said: "The care sector is facing both operational and financial challenges. While the Care Reform (Scotland) Bill will likely have a positive impact, Edinburgh care providers will not benefit immediately. It’s therefore crucial that they are aware of the growing risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them.”

Edinburgh care providers are being urged to strengthen risk management amid mounting pressures

Alongside rising demand and workforce shortages, care providers across the UK are facing growing financial risks from cyber incidents. In England, the average cost per incident was reported to be £9,528 over a three-year period, highlighting the potential burden on providers, including those in Scotland.

At the same time, there is the pressure to uphold health and safety standards, reduce the risk of personal accidents, manage public liability exposure and remain fully compliant with a complex regulatory landscape.

David added: “There’s no doubt that care providers across the city deliver outstanding support to those who need it most. With the right strategies in place, they are well-positioned to navigate today’s challenges and continue making a vital difference in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By regularly reviewing risk management practices, investing in staff development, strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring their insurance is tailored to the unique needs of the sector, care providers can move forward with confidence and resilience.”