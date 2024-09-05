International Day of Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Strachan House Care Home have given back to the local community today by donating these wonderful hampers to the local community charity L.I.F.T at Muirhouse Millennium Centre. L.I.F.T support the local community in a holistic way and ensure that children get the very best start to reach their full potential.

Our staff and residents at Strachan House Care Home donated food items, treats and toiletries to the charity and our wonderful residents supported with putting together the hamper! Everyone was overjoyed with the end product and we hope that it brings comfort and joy to those who need it! If you’d like to know more about L.I.F.T and how the support the local community please visit their https://www.lift-edinburgh.com/about-the-project