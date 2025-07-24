Jardine celebrates votes at 16 as 'first step' to electoral reform

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the UK Government’s commitment to allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote at the next election, but urged Ministers to go further with electoral reform.

Scots aged have had the right to vote from the age of 16 in local elections, Scottish Parliamentary elections and referendums since 2014, when more than 100,000 under-18s registered to vote in that year's independence referendum.

Previous governments had previously resisted Lib Dem calls to equalise the voting age for General Elections, until the Labour Party included it as a manifesto commitment. The plans are expected to come before Parliament in an Elections Bill in the coming months.

Ms Jardine warmly welcomed the move, but said the UK Government should go much further with its ambitions to improve our elections.

She said:“I am delighted that the UK Government has finally listened to Lib Dem calls and given 16- and 17-year-olds across the country the right to vote in General Elections.

“Many of them will be working alongside their education, some will be planning to enter the Armed Forces, but all of them will have encountered issues and challenges that matter to them and their lives. They deserve to be heard equally.

“But this is just the first step towards making our elections fairer. These young people will still be voting under an unfair, outdated voting system in first-past-the-post, and we must see firmer action to prevent outside interference in our elections.

“I hope Labour will be bold and take these extra steps to truly make every vote count.”