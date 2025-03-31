Job ad leaves Gut Wealth founder flushed with success

Armed with cheeky slogans, digestion puns, and a mission to make gut health mainstream, Gemma’s guerrilla recruitment campaign has racked up over 35,000 LinkedIn views and sparked a flood of gut-related puns in her DMs.

Tired of corporate jargon and snooze-worthy posts, Gemma hit the cobblestones with posters declaring: “I need a number 2!”

The result? A viral LinkedIn post, curious locals snapping selfies with the signs, and some gutsy applicants eager to join a startup that takes gut health very seriously, but finds a bit of humour in the topic.

Gemma said: “I knew I had to do something different to cut through the boring job adverts out there. We’re here to break down the poo taboo and help people trust their guts again, so why not have fun recruiting? If you can’t laugh about poop, you’re in the wrong place. We’re looking for someone with the right marketing skills and a bit of humour.”

Gemma added: “I’m looking for my right-hand person (aka #2), leading campaigns about bums, tums, and ahem digestive triumphs. Key tasks will be flushing out new growth strategies to help make sure the 1 in 20 people in the UK who have dodgy guts know about Gut Wealth sachets.”

She also shared, “I need a marketing expert to help spread the word about our award-winning sachets. Our new #2 will also be digestingdata to help our customers and helping to launch our new gut boosting product range.”

Gemma shared that they also offer flexible hours (because timing is everything… in life and digestion), lovely office in a swanky St Andrews Square co-working space and a competitive salary (no “crappy” pay here).

Send your CV, salary expectations, and a note explaining why this role is right up your street to [email protected] by 19th April(which also happens to be irritable bowel awareness day). Bonus points for including a meme, a gut-health hack, or your best poop joke.

Gemma shared: “This role involves frequent talk of bowels, bacteria, and digestive wins. If that doesn’t scare you off, let’s grow together – the future’s looking flush!”

Gut Wealth is on a mission to help the 1 in 20 Brits with irritable bowels to make good gut choices through science-backed products. We’ve sold over 200,000 Gut Wealth sachets and we’re here to help calm digestive upset, improve bowel regularity and support

Gemma won the Pathways Award at Scottish EDGE, December 2024. Gut Wealth was awarded MedTech & HealthTech of the Year 2024.

Original LinkedIn post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/gemmastuart_marketingjob-edinburgh-activity-7310927106824175617-AzvA

