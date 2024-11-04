Join Parents for Future Scotland and empower families to take action on air pollution

Parents for Future Scotland is looking for enthusiastic parents to join our Edinburgh 2024 Schools Air Pollution Programme as Parent Talk Facilitators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme empowers children and their parents to take meaningful action against air pollution in Edinburgh. Help deliver an engaging and informative talk to other parents at schools across the city, raising awareness about air pollution and the steps we can all take to tackle it.

You don't need any previous experience speaking to groups or expertise in air pollution to get involved. A free day of training is provided to help you get started, and a buddy system helps build your confidence as you grow into this important role. You are asked to commit to four school talks over the year, after completing the training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to positive change in your community, meet other like-minded parents, and develop new skills.

Contact [email protected] for more information.