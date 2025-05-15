Karen Finds Freedom with Slimming World

Local grandmother turns her life around losing 3st 10.5lbs and becomes a Slimming World Consultant to help others do the same.

After years of battling yo-yo dieting, unsustainable meal plans, and restriction, Karen Robertson from Livingston has found her forever plan with Slimming World – and is now stepping into a brand-new role as a Slimming World Consultant, ready to inspire others with her incredible journey.

Karen joined her local Slimming World group in Deans in July 2023, desperate for a change. Like many, she had tried everything – from meal replacements to fad diets – but nothing ever felt sustainable or enjoyable. “I was always giving up the foods I loved, and nothing stuck,” she says.

The turning point came during a family holiday to Turkey. A proud grandmother, Karen found herself sitting on the sidelines instead of joining in. “I was too embarrassed to play with my grandchildren. I made excuses, but deep down, I was ashamed. I felt like I was missing out on memories.”

Shortly after, she attended a family wedding and left feeling deeply unhappy. “That day, I realised I couldn’t keep living like this. I needed to make a change for good.”

That change came when Karen walked into Mhairi’s Slimming World group in Deans. “From the moment I arrived, I felt so welcomed. There was no judgement – just support and encouragement.”

As someone living with coeliac disease, Karen was initially worried about following the plan. But she quickly discovered how flexible and gluten-free-friendly Slimming World really is. “I was amazed at how easily I could make it work for me without feeling restricted. It’s been a game-changer. I get to enjoy my favourite meals like Burger and Chips!”

Now, just months later, Karen is bursting with energy and confidence. No longer on the sidelines, she’s fully embracing life – and taking her passion one step further by becoming a Slimming World Consultant herself.

“I want others to feel the joy, freedom, and confidence that I’ve found. Whether you're gluten-free, stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting, or just feeling low – this plan works. And the best part? You never have to do it alone.”

Karen is now opening her own Slimming World group on Monday, May 26th at 7pm, held at Polbeth Harwood Parish Church, Livingston. Come along on May 26th to get started your own journey!