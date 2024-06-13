Kenyan comic takes aim at Western charity in new show

By Lina Soca
Published 13th Jun 2024
Award-winning Kenyan comedian and author Njambi McGrath is bringing her biting satirical wit to the Edinburgh Fringe this August with her brand-new stand-up show 'Benevolence.'

Fresh off successful runs at the Fringe the past two years with 'Black Black' and 'Outkast,' McGrath is returning to the Gilded Balloon to explore the West's obsession with giving unsolicited charity to Africa.

"People give for different reasons - sympathy, compassion, tax relief," McGrath says about the show's premise. "There are close to 4,000 charities for Africa, this combined with international development, foreign aid, NGOs, missionaries, volunteers, kids on a gap year...that's a lot of people trying to say sorry for slavery."

With her trademark ferocious intellect and razor-sharp humour, 'Benevolence' promises to delve deep into the complex dynamics of international aid.

Don't miss this chance to see one of the sharpest satirical minds working today. 'Benevolence' runs at the Gilded Balloon from August 3-27. Tickets are available now.

