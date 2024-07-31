Kids all scream for ‘eye screen’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

• New research reveals nearly a quarter of children have NEVER had an eye test • Previous findings reveal that uptake of children’s eye tests has remained low for the past 15 years• Specsavers’ launches Eye Screen Van to prompt parents to get their children’s eyes tested this summer

SPECSAVERS has launched its first ever ‘eye screen’ van to put children’s eye health and eye tests at the top of parents' agendas.

Popping up at The Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh, the van was not only equipped with ice lollies, but also visual screeners, to help identify any potential eyesight problems in children and alert their parents if they required a more thorough eye test.

The activity comes as new research conducted by Specsavers among parents in Scotland with kids aged 4-16, revealed that almost a quarter (22%) of children of this age have never had an eye test, and a further 12% haven’t had one in two years or longer.

This is despite 15% of parents in Scotland saying their child had experienced problems at school which could be linked to vision. The most common issues raised includes struggling to see the whiteboard (43%), experiencing discomfort because they are straining to see (36%) or having to move to the front of the classroom to see (21%).

Little progress has been in the last 15 years as research carried out by Specsavers in 2009, showed just under a quarter (23%) of UK children aged between 3-12 had never had an eye test.[1]

The latest survey found the most common reasons parents across Scotland haven’t taken their child for an eye test is because they don’t know how frequently they need to go (33%) or they have no visible problems (17%). Other reasons include parents not being advised that their child needs an eye test (17%) or knowing at what age they should have one (17%).

Specsavers clinical services director Giles Edmonds said: ‘A lot of parents assume that because their child doesn't display any signs of a vision problem, there's no need to have their eyes tested.

‘However, this couldn't be further from the truth. Ensuring your child has regular eye examinations from an early age is incredibly important for several reasons. Given more than 80 per cent of our learning, cognitive and social abilities are facilitated through our sight, it's extremely important to your child's overall development.

‘Poor eyesight can cause learning and behavioural problems. Conditions such as squinting and amblyopia (lazy eye) can be treated more effectively if they are picked up earlier, which could make a huge difference to your child. An eye test doesn’t just check vision. It can also detect other underlying health conditions.’

The research also found that during school holidays, parents across Scotland have a back-to-school list of around 10 to 11 tasks, including everything from buying new school unforms (55%), shoe fittings (52%) and labelling personal items (45%). However, eye tests ranked lower (42%) alongside dental checks (42%).

Giles adds: “We understand how many things parents have to think about, especially during the summer holidays and before the new school year starts. By showing up with our eye screen van, we hope we’ve put eye tests on parents' radars as they play a significant role in setting children up for a happy and fulfilling school life.”

The research also found children in Scotland are reluctant to get their eyes tested. Nearly a half (48%) think it will hurt and nearly one in five just don’t want glasses (19%).

To combat this, Specsavers is looking at ways to make a visit to the opticians more fun with the launch of its friendly ‘Optomonsters’. Customers will start to notice the Optomonsters popping up in stores nationwide soon.