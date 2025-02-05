Kirsteen Sullivan MP champions collaborative local power plans

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour and Co-operative MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, has urged a partnership approach between the Government, local councils, and community organisations to drive forward effective local power plans.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Sullivan pressed the Minister on his engagement with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) regarding the implementation of these plans.

Ms Sullivan emphasised that collaboration between Government, councils, and organisations like the West Lothian Climate Action Network (WLCAN) is essential for the success of Local Power Plans.

In response, Michael Shanks MP acknowledged the critical role of such partnerships, stating that local power plans are central to Great British Energy’s mission.

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour and Co-operative MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow

He highlighted how these plans will empower communities to develop energy projects, reaping both social and economic benefits. While under devolution the primary engagement is through the Scottish Government, Shanks reaffirmed that local authorities across the UK will have a significant role in driving these initiatives forward.

Ms Sullivan looks forward to hearing more from the Scottish Government as to how it will work with councils across Scotland, including Falkirk and West Lothian councils, to drive forward Local Power Plans to benefit local communities.

West Lothian Climate Action Network: A Model for Local Engagement

The West Lothian Climate Action Network (WLCAN) is a leading example of grassroots involvement in environmental sustainability. Dedicated to tackling climate change, WLCAN works to support, educate, and encourage individuals and organisations in West Lothian to make positive environmental changes. Their initiatives focus on reducing emissions, enhancing biodiversity, and fostering community-led solutions.

Community-led local energy plans, such as those championed by WLCAN, enable communities to assess their current and future energy needs—including power, heat, and transport—while identifying priorities for action. Developed in collaboration with stakeholders, including local authorities and energy providers, these plans support the transition to sustainable and resilient energy systems.

A Call for Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Planning

Ms Sullivan’s advocacy underscores the importance of a cooperative, inclusive, and sustainable approach to local power planning. By ensuring Government, councils, and community organisations work together, Local Power Plans can become a cornerstone of a cleaner, greener future.