Kirsteen Sullivan MP visits Avonbridge Compressor Station to discuss energy security and transition

Kirsteen Sullivan, MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, recently visited the Avonbridge Compressor Station, to explore the station's critical role in maintaining the UK's energy security and to engage in discussions about the future of energy transition in the country.

Supporting Skills Development and Apprenticeships

During her visit, Ms Sullivan met with apprentices currently training at the station, highlighting the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled workers. She was encouraged to see National Gas’ commitment to apprenticeships, with the company planning to increase its annual skills investment from over £2 million a year today, to nearly £4 million a year in the future, subject to Ofgem confirmation.

“It's crucial that we continue to support local communities by investing in education and training programmes, such as apprenticeships, that give young people the skills they need to thrive in the energy sector,” said Ms Sullivan. “The energy transition will not only be about shifting to renewables, but also ensuring that we’re creating a workforce ready to lead this change.”

Ensuring Energy Security Amidst Transition

National Gas also emphasised the vital role of natural gas as a reserve for critical industries during the ongoing energy transition. While renewable energy sources continue to expand, the company stresses the importance of maintaining a reliable supply to ensure the country’s heavy industrial needs are met. This transitional phase is key to preserving energy security as the UK shifts toward a more sustainable energy system.

Advancing Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Technologies

Discussions during the visit also focused on the potential of hydrogen and carbon capture technologies in achieving the UK’s climate goals. National Gas expressed its desire for clarity from the Treasury on investment in these technologies, aligning with the Government’s renewable energy ambitions. The company is committed to supporting this transition by integrating hydrogen and carbon capture into the energy mix, contributing to a more sustainable and secure future.

Prioritising Safety and Risk Management

Ms Sullivan was given a comprehensive briefing on National Gas’ safety protocols, particularly the risks posed by accidental interference with gas pipelines due to third party activities, for example, in farming. The company employs advanced monitoring technologies, including helicopter surveillance, to mitigate these risks. National Gas also works closely with the farming community to raise awareness of the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure. In the event of an emergency, National Gas’ CEO, who serves as the Network Emergency Coordinator, would lead coordination efforts with government to manage any potential threats to infrastructure.

About Avonbridge Compressor Station

The Avonbridge Compressor Station has been a key part of the National Transmission System for nearly 50 years. Commissioned in 1979, the station plays a vital role in transporting gas from Scotland to the rest of the UK, including the Scottish Borders and England. As one of the most active compressor stations in the country, Avonbridge operated for the equivalent of almost 300 days non-stop in 2023. The station’s strategic importance lies in its ability to move large quantities of gas from the St Fergus Terminal in Aberdeenshire to southern regions.