Kirsteen Sullivan MP visits Pyramids Studios to champion Scotland’s creative industries

Kirsteen Sullivan, MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, visited Pyramids Studios to discuss the studio’s role in driving local economic growth and strengthening Scotland’s creative sector.

Located in Bathgate, between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Pyramids Studios boasts two stages covering 105,000 square feet, alongside 80,000 square feet of production offices and support space.

During her visit, Ms Sullivan toured the studio’s facilities and gained insight into the operations that have attracted major international productions to Scotland. The studio has hosted high-profile projects such as Netflix’s Outlaw King, reinforcing Scotland’s reputation as a world-class filming destination.

Ms Sullivan met with studio management to discuss the importance of investment in the creative industries and the need for continued government support. She highlighted the studio’s contribution to local employment and skills development, emphasising its role in fostering homegrown talent and strengthening the region’s cultural economy.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Sullivan said: “Pyramids Studios is an example of Scotland’s thriving creative sector. Its success in attracting blockbuster productions not only boosts our local economy but also demonstrates our ability to support world-class film and television projects. Investing in facilities like this is vital to ensuring Scotland remains a key player in the global creative industry.”

Ms Sullivan’s visit reaffirms her commitment to championing Scotland’s creative industries and supporting initiatives that drive economic growth, highly skilled jobs, and cultural enrichment across the Bathgate and Linlithgow constituency, and beyond.