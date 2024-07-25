Ladies Day heading for another capacity sell-out at Musselburgh Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Musselburgh Racecourse’s hugely popular Ladies Day is heading for an 8,000 capacity sell-out with less than 400 general admission tickets remaining.

Ladies Day, in partnership with Pommery Champagne, is one of Scotland’s most glamourous sporting and fashion events, and with luxury fashion prizes valued at more than £4,000 the Friday, August 9 race day is the place to be.

This year’s style awards is sponsored by Tiger Lily Boutique and the “best dressed” top prize includes an invitation to visit Champagne Pommery in France - with the winner enjoying two nights at four-star hotel accommodation in Reims and £1,500 spending money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Lothian course are delighted to welcome TV and radio personality, Rylan Clark, who will be behind the decks for the popular After Racing Party which is open to all Ladies Day ticket holders following the last race.

Ladies Day at Musselburgh heading for capacity sell-out.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “The popularity of our five star Ladies Day meeting never wanes and we are confident that 2024 will be yet another sell-out.

“With only one table available in our VIP Marquee and less than 400 general admission tickets remaining, we are looking forward to a fantastic atmosphere and when the racing finishes, firm favourite Rylan will keep the party going.

“Around 50-100 tickets are sold each day so for anyone thinking of attending Ladies Day our advice would be to snap up a ticket now or risk being disappointed.”