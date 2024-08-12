Ladies Day marks 20th anniversary in style with a sell-out crowd

By Scott Douglas
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:47 GMT
Over 8,000 attend showstopping event full of stylish outfits and top racing

A STUNNING array of styles, elegance, and celebration were on show at this year’s Ladies Day in partnership with Pommery Champagne as Musselburgh Racecourse celebrated 20 years of the iconic event.

The sold-out event, which has now become one of Scotland’s most glamourous and popular racing days, drew in over 8,000 people who were treated to a day of top-quality racing.

The event was also an incredible display of current fashion trends as the 2024 Style Awards, sponsored by Tigerlily Boutique, crowned the best dressed winner in front of the sold-out crowd.

Rylan DJing at Ladies Day 2024Rylan DJing at Ladies Day 2024
Rylan DJing at Ladies Day 2024

However, the celebrations continued after the racing, as BBC Radio 2 DJ Rylan Clark treated racegoers to an unforgettable After Racing Party set.

Aisling Johnston, Head of Marketing at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Ladies Day has become an iconic event in the racing calendar and this year we saw a whole new level to the style, elegance and glamour it's known for.

“We’ve had some fabulous outfits and exceptional races and brilliant hospitality all of which have made for a proper celebration of our 20th anniversary.”

After 6 exhilarating flat races, Media Shooter, ridden by Sam James and trained Yorkshireman by Karl Burke, lifted the Ladies Day Gold Cup in front of the electrifying sold-out crowd.

Code Purple, winning horse of the Champagne Pommery Brut Rose Handicap ridden by Joanna MasonCode Purple, winning horse of the Champagne Pommery Brut Rose Handicap ridden by Joanna Mason
Code Purple, winning horse of the Champagne Pommery Brut Rose Handicap ridden by Joanna Mason

The 2024 Style Awards competition, sponsored by Tigerlily Boutique, was judged by leading Scottish stylists and influencers including Director of Tigerlily Boutique Debbie Brash and BBC The Traitors winner Meryl Williams.

The top award on the day for the most stylish attendee went to Lois, from Leith who was crowned Tigerlily Boutique Style Awards winner and takes home the trip of a lifetime to the Pommery Champagne Domaine with 4* accommodation and £1,500 spending money.

Bill Farnsworth, Racecourse Director of Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We’ve got a fantastic team here who do such a great job at ensuring Ladies Day is a brilliant experience.

“We’re having a brilliant year at the racecourse, and I’d like to thank them and everyone who has come along and helped to make this an unforgettable day.”

Debbie Brash, Trevor Daniel Martin (3rd), Lois Ross (1st, Roisin Doyle (3rd), Laura RussellDebbie Brash, Trevor Daniel Martin (3rd), Lois Ross (1st, Roisin Doyle (3rd), Laura Russell
Debbie Brash, Trevor Daniel Martin (3rd), Lois Ross (1st, Roisin Doyle (3rd), Laura Russell

Looking ahead, Musselburgh Racecourse aims to focus on maintaining its tradition of excellence while enhancing experiences for both racing fans and locals.

The venue is already preparing for the rest of this year’s events including their first Oktoberfest Raceday and their Superhero Family Raceday.

New for 2024, the Oktoberfest Raceday featuring the Musselburgh Gold Cup promises racegoers a piece of Bavaria in East Lothian complete with steins, sing-alongs and lederhosen in the Bavarian marquee.

Guests can purchase Early Bird adult tickets now for general admission at £25.00 per person. Purchase your ticket before 18th August and save £10.00 The on-the-day price will be £35.00.

Enjoying champagne on the Pommery Champagne LawnEnjoying champagne on the Pommery Champagne Lawn
Enjoying champagne on the Pommery Champagne Lawn

Children 17 years and under go for free at The Superhero Family Raceday on 15th September. Families can enjoy a day filled with rides, face painting and superhero shows in the racecourse’s dedicated “Clip Clop kids’ zone” and dance the day away at the kids’ disco.

For more information on upcoming events at Musselburgh Racecourse, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures

