Ladies Day marks 20th anniversary in style with a sell-out crowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 8,000 attend showstopping event full of stylish outfits and top racing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A STUNNING array of styles, elegance, and celebration were on show at this year’s Ladies Day in partnership with Pommery Champagne as Musselburgh Racecourse celebrated 20 years of the iconic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sold-out event, which has now become one of Scotland’s most glamourous and popular racing days, drew in over 8,000 people who were treated to a day of top-quality racing.

The event was also an incredible display of current fashion trends as the 2024 Style Awards, sponsored by Tigerlily Boutique, crowned the best dressed winner in front of the sold-out crowd.

Rylan DJing at Ladies Day 2024

However, the celebrations continued after the racing, as BBC Radio 2 DJ Rylan Clark treated racegoers to an unforgettable After Racing Party set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aisling Johnston, Head of Marketing at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Ladies Day has become an iconic event in the racing calendar and this year we saw a whole new level to the style, elegance and glamour it's known for.

“We’ve had some fabulous outfits and exceptional races and brilliant hospitality all of which have made for a proper celebration of our 20th anniversary.”

After 6 exhilarating flat races, Media Shooter, ridden by Sam James and trained Yorkshireman by Karl Burke, lifted the Ladies Day Gold Cup in front of the electrifying sold-out crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Code Purple, winning horse of the Champagne Pommery Brut Rose Handicap ridden by Joanna Mason

The 2024 Style Awards competition, sponsored by Tigerlily Boutique, was judged by leading Scottish stylists and influencers including Director of Tigerlily Boutique Debbie Brash and BBC The Traitors winner Meryl Williams.

The top award on the day for the most stylish attendee went to Lois, from Leith who was crowned Tigerlily Boutique Style Awards winner and takes home the trip of a lifetime to the Pommery Champagne Domaine with 4* accommodation and £1,500 spending money.

Bill Farnsworth, Racecourse Director of Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We’ve got a fantastic team here who do such a great job at ensuring Ladies Day is a brilliant experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re having a brilliant year at the racecourse, and I’d like to thank them and everyone who has come along and helped to make this an unforgettable day.”

Debbie Brash, Trevor Daniel Martin (3rd), Lois Ross (1st, Roisin Doyle (3rd), Laura Russell

Looking ahead, Musselburgh Racecourse aims to focus on maintaining its tradition of excellence while enhancing experiences for both racing fans and locals.

The venue is already preparing for the rest of this year’s events including their first Oktoberfest Raceday and their Superhero Family Raceday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2024, the Oktoberfest Raceday featuring the Musselburgh Gold Cup promises racegoers a piece of Bavaria in East Lothian complete with steins, sing-alongs and lederhosen in the Bavarian marquee.

Guests can purchase Early Bird adult tickets now for general admission at £25.00 per person. Purchase your ticket before 18th August and save £10.00 The on-the-day price will be £35.00.

Enjoying champagne on the Pommery Champagne Lawn

Children 17 years and under go for free at The Superhero Family Raceday on 15th September. Families can enjoy a day filled with rides, face painting and superhero shows in the racecourse’s dedicated “Clip Clop kids’ zone” and dance the day away at the kids’ disco.

For more information on upcoming events at Musselburgh Racecourse, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures