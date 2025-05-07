Landmark India trade deal 'a major win' for Scottish exports and Livingston constituency jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Labour MP for the Livingston constituency, Gregor Poynton, has welcomed the conclusion of the UK-India free trade agreement as a “landmark deal” for Scotland and a significant boost for his own constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poynton used an exchange in the House of Commons to press Trade Minister Douglas Alexander on the benefits for local businesses,highlighting Glenmorangie whisky, Paterson’s shortbread, and the area’s growing digital services sector as key beneficiaries of the deal.

“This is a major win for Scotland’s economy and for the people of Livingston,” Mr Poynton said. “We bottle world-class whisky and bake iconic Scottish shortbread right here, and our digital SMEs are expanding every year. This deal supports them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the terms of the agreement, tariffs on Scotch whisky exports to India , one of the world’s largest whisky markets , will fall from 150% to 75% immediately, and drop to 40% over the next decade. Tariffs on chocolate, biscuits and shortbread will fall from 33% to 0% over a period of up to ten years, depending on product lines. Meanwhile, soft drink tariffs, including for iconic Scottish brands like Irn Bru, will be eliminated within seven years.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting = the North British Distillery Co Ltd site in Addiewell, West Lothian.

The deal also includes measures to streamline customs processes and promote digital trade, offering additional support to Scotland’s growing tech and services sectors.

Responding to Mr Poynton in the Commons, Trade Minister. Douglas Alexander MP said: “If you look at the cut we’ve secured for whisky tariffs in the huge Indian market, it’s a clear and tangible example of the difference a Labour government is making.

"As Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: ‘The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is a once-in-a-generation deal... a landmark moment for Scotch whisky exports to the world’s largest whisky market.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to UK Government estimates, the deal is expected to increase bilateral trade with India by £26 billion, boost UK GDP by £4.8 billion, and raise UK wages by £2 billion a year in the long run.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting the Glenmorangie bottling plant in Livingston, which will benefit from the new UK-India trade deal.

Mr Poynton added: “Where the SNP and Conservatives failed to deliver for Scotland, Labour is making it happen, driving trade, supporting jobs, and securing long-term growth for every part of the UK.”