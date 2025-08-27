Launch of ‘Grail Trails’ project opens up Roslin’s hidden gems

Visitors and locals are invited to discover more of Roslin and its stunning surroundings thanks to a new initiative supported by Midlothian Council.

Richard Harris, owner of the family-run Original Rosslyn Inn, officially launched the 'Grail Trails' project at a special event on Monday.

With support from the council’s Economic Development team, Richard secured a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (2022–2025 Local Business Support Fund). The money has been used to develop and promote outdoor access trails in and around Roslin village and Roslin Glen Country Park.

The project aims to ensure the significant numbers of visitors to the world-famous Rosslyn Chapel – many of whom do not currently venture further into the village – have the opportunity to explore the wider area and enjoy all that Roslin has to offer.

Richard's parents, Grahame and Maureen pictured third and fourth from left did the ribbon cutting honours watched by Richard, second right, and VIPS including Councillor Kelly Parry, Local MP Kirsty McNeill and Gordon Sheppard of Nimble Digital.

Speaking at the launch event, attended by VIPs including local MP Kirsty McNeill, Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “We are delighted to support the Grail Trails project, which not only encourages healthier lifestyles through walking but also helps distribute the benefits of tourism more widely across Roslin and Midlothian.

“Richard and his team have worked closely with our Economic Development and Business Gateway teams for many years, and this project is a fantastic example of how partnership working can deliver real community benefit.”

Richard, whose parents Grahame and Maureen bought the inn back in 1973, said: "It’s been great to see the Grail trails project come together. As a Roslin native, exploring Roslin glen was a huge part of my childhood. To share this with visitors and those new to the areas was my hope.

"To create a digital asset in partnership with Midlothian Council Shared Prosperity Fund and to see villagers, locals, and visitors stop and learn more and to enjoy has been incredibly fulfilling.

"Many thanks to the local businesses - Colorprinz, Specialized Signs, You More and Nimble Digital - that helped make it a phenomenal success attracting a lot of attention. The website www.grailtrails.co.uk is now live and you can also collect a Grail Trails passport here at the Original Rosslyn Inn."

The Grail Trails website features downloadable and interactive maps, making it easy for visitors to navigate the routes and discover the landmarks and stories that make the area unique. With three trails to choose from, there’s something for everyone – from gentle family strolls to more challenging walks through Roslin Glen.

Grails Trails and other itineraries and trails are available on the Midlothian Tourism website, Visit Midlothian, to help visitors plan trips to the county.