Leading Scottish care home full of spring chickens

A luxury Edinburgh care home has been chirping with joy, after taking part in a unique conservation project, that saw its residents welcome a range of chicks and ducks into the world.

The idea, hatched by Cramond Residence’s unique lifestyle team, saw the home welcome seven chicken eggs and five ducks which stayed in the residence for two weeks in total.

The residents were equipped with everything necessary to incubate eggs and support the chicks and ducklings with their first steps, allowing them to look after the new chicks for a short time before they are returned to the Incredible Eggs team.

The project was made possible as part of an initiative with Incredible Eggs, who aim to educate and preserve wildlife by offering hatching kits to schools, nurseries and care homes.

A resident with a chick

Crammond Residence’s Head of Lifestyle, Elaine Vallance said: “This was an amazing experience and all the residents loved handling them and seeing them run free in the library. We had a group of residents watch a chick hatch, they said it was a magical experience.

“For people living with dementia, caring for a pet can be a source of comfort and joy, offering them a meaningful sense of purpose.

“When we became aware of the hatching kits at Incredible Eggs, we just knew it would be the perfect activity to bring to the home and I’m so happy to see how much joy it has brought the residents.

“We’ve had a great experience previously with bringing animals into the home. Activities such as our therapet sessions have been of real benefit to our residents and always create a buzz in the home.

A duck freshly hatched

This is just one of many mental and social wellness-boosting activities that residents at Crammond Residence can enjoy as part of its lifestyle programme, which frequently organises various creative activities.

As dementia specialists, Crammond Residence is aware of the importance of providing dementia patients with a sense of purpose and achieves this, in part, through the various animal-care projects it provides.

Incredible Eggs, which has been running for more than 10 years, ethically produces all its hatching kits, ensuring that both the animals and their carers can get the most out of the conservation projects.

Michael Cowan, Branch Manager for Incredible Eggs said: “We’d like to say well done to the Cramond Residence Lifestyle team for providing such an uplifting and joyous experience.

Ducklings paddling

“It's wonderful to hear how the kit had such a positive impact on the residents. Feedback such as this never fails to warm the heart and it was our pleasure to have helped make it happen.”

The home’s lifestyle team launched a pet therapy initiative last summer, where different pets such as dogs, welcomed into the residence each month.

The sessions have been hugely beneficial in improving the mental and physical well-being of residents who are always happy to see a furry friend.

Established in 2018, Cramond Residence delivers unwavering nurse-led care alongside specialised services such as respite and dementia care. Presently, the care home accommodates 74 residents across nine beautifully designed homes.

A duck being cradled by a resident

The home boasts incredible facilities, including a cinema, functional exercise room, games room, and an elegant dining experience where residents can host their family members for a meal.

Residents enjoy excellent amenities as well as freshly cooked meals and various activities to participate in, guaranteeing a fulfilling and stimulating life at the care home.

Every resident receives a personalised care plan crafted by healthcare professionals, subject to continuous evaluation and refinement, ensuring access to optimal care.

Tours of the North Edinburgh Crammond Residence are available. These tours enable prospective residents and their families to experience the residence, meet the team, and address any additional needs.

To learn more about Cramond Residence, please visit Cramond Residence's website or contact them directly at [email protected].

To find out more about Incredible Eggs, please visit: https://www.incredibleeggs.co.uk/