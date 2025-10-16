Legendary Folk/Rockers "Steeleye Span" playing The Queens Hall, Edinburgh

Sunday November 16th, The Queens Hall, 85-89 Clerk St. Edinburgh EH8 9JG. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £32.50. Box Office: 0131 688 2019. Email: [email protected]

Together for fifty-six years now, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours.

Now they return with Conflict, their first full studio album in over five years.

All traditional singers have sung modern and self-composed pieces

Steeleye Span

alongside old songs, Conflict is an album that follows in that very tradition. The album’s title was chosen as much to reflect the times we find ourselves in, but also the stretch and tear of our relationship with this planet that hosts us.

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.

Led, as ever, by Maddy Prior, Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia.