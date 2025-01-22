Leith Primary Parent Council needs your vote for LeithChooses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leith Primary Parent Council is applying to LeithChooses to boost the Trim Trail for the pupils and local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leith Primary School is situated in the heart of Leith, surrounded by the green space of Leith Links. This location allows students to engage with the outdoors for learning, play, sports, and community events.

In front of the school lies a grassy area of the Links, utilised by Leith Primary pupils during breaks and also for events such as Sports Day and our annual Welcome Picnic. This space is also used by Central Leith After School Provision (CLASP), which provides after-school care to children from local primary schools. Outside school hours, the wider community enjoys this area for recreation. Recent efforts have introduced vibrant wildflowers, transforming the space into a colourful haven in spring and summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, we received a LeithChooses grant that funded the installation of a Trim Trail, which is frequently enjoyed by Leith Primary students and local children alike. We now hope to extend this with monkey bars and striding stilts to make it even better, and enrich play resources on the Links.

Leith Primary Parent Council

We believe this project aligns perfectly with this year’s theme: nothing brings a community together like outdoor play. We would be so excited to enhance this space even further.

You must live or work in Leith to be entitled to vote for more information and to vote please go to: www.edinburgh.gov.uk/voteleithchooses