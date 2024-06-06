Leith, the port that helped D-Day success
Whilst we rightly remember the heroic achievement undertaken by the military on D Day. I would like to take the time to commemorate the great effort and contribution made by the Port of Leith in the build up to the D Day Landings 80 year ago today.
In order for large ships to deploy up to 2.5 million men and half a million vehicles they needed to create an artificial harbour and landing platform.
This is where the Mulberry harbour came into action. Made up from a number of sections throughout different parts of the country the huge metal structure was built along the shore where Asda now sits. Leith was pivotal in building what was know as the Spud section.
These huge structures where welded together by a number of different companies but Henry Robb shipbuilders did a large part of construction, also employing a large number of women welders. Robb's also made a huge contribution by building many ships for the royal navy, including the Bustler class rescue tugs, which helped tow the huge mulberry section over to Normandy and help tow damaged ships back to port. In times of conflict this wee port and it's people have always contributed with great valour and achievement.