Life-changing support from Sight Scotland's Royal Blind School transforms Rocco’s life

Fifteen-year-old Rocco Wood, born three months prematurely and weighing just 985 grams, has faced significant challenges from the very start of his life.

As a result of complications at birth, he developed quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is visually impaired. Despite this, Rocco, who is from Tranent in East Lothian, is thriving as a residential pupil at Sight Scotland's Royal Blind School in Edinburgh, where he stays four nights a week and receives the specialist support he needs to flourish.

Securing a place at the school was far from straightforward. Rocco’s mum, Louise Wood, fought tirelessly to ensure her son could access the right education and care - and the impact has been life-changing. For Rocco, it has meant expert support, increased independence and a welcoming community. For his family, it has brought reassurance and peace of mind, knowing his complex needs are fully understood and met.

Louise explains: “When it came to Rocco’s education, we quickly realised that mainstream schooling wasn’t the right fit for him. He attended a mainstream setting until the age of five, but beyond that, we were uncertain about what the best next steps would be. A chance meeting with a teacher from the Royal Blind School changed everything. She understood Rocco’s needs and reassured us the school would provide the perfect environment.”

Louise worked closely with all the professionals around Rocco to ensure they clearly understood his needs. When Rocco was awarded a place in 2019, the family was so happy.

“He’s happy, in a great routine, and receiving top-quality education and care. The school provides one-to-one teaching, with support from specialists like physiotherapists, speech therapists, and Qualified Vision Impairment (QVI) teachers. The residential staff know Rocco personally and understand his unique needs.

“Rocco is gaining independence, socialising, and enjoying life. Facilities like the Innowalk and hydro pool have been incredible for his strength and wellbeing. We even helped fundraise for the Innowalk, which allows him to stand and cycle. The school tailors everything to his needs, ensuring he receives exceptional, personalised care.”

Louise adds: “I don’t worry about Rocco during the week because I know he’s in the best place, cared for and happy. The school’s dedication to the children’s growth and happiness is remarkable. The curriculum, family fun days, and Christmas shows are fantastic. Getting Rocco into the Royal Blind School was the best decision we ever made.”

Lucy Chetty, Head of Education at Sight Scotland’s Royal Blind School, comments: “At the Royal Blind School, we are proud to provide a truly individualised approach to education and care, supporting each young person to reach their full potential in a way that works for them. Our residential service offers not just comfort and safety, but a therapeutic, nurturing environment that fosters confidence, independence and social development.

“Rocco has flourished since joining the school – both academically and personally. He engages fully with school life, has made meaningful friendships, and is growing in independence each day. It’s a joy to see the progress he has made, and we are proud to be part of his journey.”

The Royal Blind School in Edinburgh provides specialist education, care and support for children and young people with visual impairment, including those with additional and complex needs. The school offers both day and residential placements, with a highly personalised approach to learning that enables each individual to thrive. Pupils follow a skills-based curriculum alongside formal qualifications, tailored to meet their abilities and ambitions.

Through a combination of therapeutic support, flexible education pathways and a nurturing environment, the school empowers its pupils to develop life skills, gain confidence and work towards greater independence.

The residential provision, delivered in purpose-built, on-campus accommodation, provides a safe and welcoming “home from home”, offering young people stability, routine and full access to the school’s outstanding facilities, including hydrotherapy pools, sensory gardens and creative learning spaces.

For more information visit: sightscotland.org.uk