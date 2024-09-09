LifeCare Edinburgh set to host free Wills info event to help local people

Are you worried about writing or updating your Will and not sure where to begin?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent reports show that over 60% of adults in Edinburgh either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out-of-date.

If you are worried about what you need to do come along and join LifeCare Edinburgh and Lindsays Solicitors at their free information event to find out about the practicalities of the process, including when you should make a Will, what is involved and what you need to think about in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a Will is a simple thing you can do for your family, loved ones, friends and favourite charities and is probably easier than you think. This event will help ease any concerns you may have, so you can ensure that your affairs are in order.

LifeCare Edinburgh Hosting Free Wills Info Event

Bring along your questions and take time to talk to the experts from Lindsays on a 1-2-1 basis after the presentations.

This event will take place on Wednesday the 18th of September between 2pm and 4pm at the fully accessible LifeCare Hub, 2 Cheyne Street, EH4 1JB, in the heart of Stockbridge.

Arrival from 1.45pm to get refreshments and seated for a 2pm start for the presentations. Free tea and coffee will be served.

To register, please visit LifeCare’s website https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/ or give us a call on 0131 343 0940.