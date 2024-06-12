LifeCare offers free relaxing activities for local unpaid carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This carers week (June 10-14) local charity LifeCare Edinburgh is highlighting the support offered to unpaid carers every week of the year.

Are you an unpaid carer? Do you support another adult – friend or relative – due to their age, illness or disability? Then this could be for you.

LifeCare Edinburgh understands how important it is for unpaid carers to get a well-deserved break. The charity offers a range of respite services such as their registered day clubs, outreach care, help at home and meals on wheels services.

It also offers a fantastic range of free drop-in activities designed for unpaid carers to relax, do something for them and meet others in a similar position.

LifeCare's Free Unpaid Carers Activities.

Join LifeCare to try a new activity or get back to something you love. All unpaid carer activity sessions take place in the LifeCare Hub on Cheyne Street and run through the week at different days and times.

Why not pop along to Zumba on a Monday 6pm, Watercolours on a Tuesday at 11am, Painting and Sculpture for Beginners on a Thursday at 11am or Yoga on Sunday at 5pm. Everyone that joins a class receives a voucher for a free tea or coffee in the charity’s community café CafeLife based within the hub.

Thanks to these activities, carers report feeling supported, connected, valued, refreshed and overall they feel better equipped to continue in their caring role. One carer recently told us “I feel like myself again”

All activities are drop-in, no need to book, and are completely free thanks to funding from The Short Break Fund and LNER Community Fund. You’re welcome to bring along the person you care for.

To find out more drop in to the hub on Cheyne Street, call 0131 343 0940, email [email protected] or visit www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk.