Livingston Aldi manager celebrates quarter century of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi Livingston store manager, Kevin Regan, is marking an incredible milestone as he celebrates 25 years with the retailer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin, 58, from Glasgow, first joined Aldi as a store manager in 2000 after working with former discount chain Kwik Save. Over the past two and a half decades, Kevin has played a key role in the day-to-day running of the Livingston store – from managing the team and overseeing schedules to planning sales and ensuring smooth store operations.

Kevin joked: “Being hired straight in as a store manager back in 2000 probably makes me Aldi Scotland’s longest-serving store manager, which isn’t bad going!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the early days, Kevin said: “Back when I started, the store closed at 5.30pm and was shut on Sundays. The product range was a lot smaller, and everything was stacked high in plain white boxes. It's amazing to see how far we’ve come and how we’ve evolved with the times.”

Aldi Livingston store manager, Kevin Regan

With a passion for people, Kevin shared that his favourite part of the role has always been the customer connection.

“I’ve watched wee kiddies coming into the store grow up into adults. It’s that community bond that makes it all worthwhile for me,” he said. “Folk come in just for a chat, and we’ve always had time for them. That sense of community really shines through and energises you.”

The local community has responded in kind to Kevin’s enthusiasm and warmth, showing their support when he ran the London Marathon last year for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We raised £2,800, and the customers were so supportive. We had posters up in store and everyone really got behind it.”

Kevin is no stranger to a challenge, having taken part in several marathons for good causes. A keen runner, he laces up three to four times a week and is always looking for the next opportunity to support causes close to his heart.

To celebrate his 25-year milestone, Kevin is taking a change of pace and heading off for a well-earned break to enjoy a week of sunshine and relaxation.

As for his top Aldi pick? “I’ve had three or four of them over the years, the Aldi pressure washer. I honestly rave about it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said:“Kevin’s dedication and commitment over the past 25 years have made a real difference, not just to his team, but to the local community too. His energy, humour and genuine connection with customers are what make him such a valued part of the Aldi Scotland family. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with him.”