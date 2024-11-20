Livingston club welcomes hundreds of acro gymnasts for competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Astro Gymnastics in Livingston hosted almost 300 gymnasts and 555 spectators for the annual East of Scotland acrobatic gymnastics competition on Sunday 17 November 2024.

The competition brought together gymnasts from Acrobay Gymnastics Trust in Dalgety Bay, Linlithgow School of Gymnasts and Astro Gymnastics. The packed full day saw gymnasts of all ages and abilities, including some who have represented Great Britain in international competitions, take to the floor to showcase their skills in front of a panel of judges. Some gymnasts were competing against other clubs for the very first time.

Sarah Nimmo, Performance Coordinator at Astro Gymnastics said: “It’s fabulous to see so many talented young gymnasts come together at an event here at our facility. Competitions like this provide vital opportunities for personal growth and development both individually and as a team. Our amazing team of staff and volunteers delivered a really successful event.”

Competitive gymnasts showcased a range of skills.

Astro Gymnastics welcomes people of all ages and abilities, adults included, and is currently running a free trial offer until the end of December.

Use the code HOI360 to book a free trial class before 31 December 2024. (Excludes camps, parties and private lessons)