Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton hosts winter advice surgery with key support organisations

Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 09:16 GMT
Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton recently held a Winter Advice Surgery, bringing together vital local support organisations to assist constituents in navigating the pressing issues many are facing this Winter.

The event, held with the support of Citizens Advice Bureau West Lothian, Warmworks, and Home Energy Scotland, provided residents with expert guidance on a range of crucial topics, including energy bills, welfare support, and financial advice.

These organisations are integral to ensuring that people in the Livingston constituency and beyond have the resources and information they need during these difficult times.

"These organisations are vital lifelines for our community," said Gregor Poynton. “Their expertise and dedication make a real difference to people’s lives,

Gregor Poynton MP at his recent Winter Advice Surgery, with representatives from Warm Works, Home Energy Scotland, and CAB West Lothian.Gregor Poynton MP at his recent Winter Advice Surgery, with representatives from Warm Works, Home Energy Scotland, and CAB West Lothian.
“I encourage anyone who needs assistance, or has any concerns about energy costs, welfare support, or financial advice, to get in touch with my office or reach out to the organisations involved.”

Constituents can contact Gregor Poynton’s office directly to book an appointment at a future surgery.

To get in touch with Mr Poynton's office for advice, or to book a place at a future surgery in the New Year, please contact the office by email at [email protected]

