Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton joins volunteers to support Christmas day lunch at Livingston Rugby Club
The event was organised by “Help Us, To Help Others” and brought Christmas cheer to 71 people, including elderly residents with no family, single parents struggling to make ends meet, and those without a home.
Gregor thanked organisers Lyn Turner, Vicki Waqa and all the volunteers for their hard work in planning and hosting the event.
Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said:
“A huge well done to Lyn, Vicki, and the incredible team at ‘Help Us, To Help Others’ for providing such a great Christmas day event for the community.
"Thanks to their months of effort, 71 people were able to enjoy a warm meal and festive companionship.
"I want to thank the organisers, volunteers, local businesses and everyone who contributed to making this day special for those who needed it most.”
The event was supported by Unite the Union, Livingston Rugby Football Club, and donations from local businesses, including Fox Burton Company (Paterson’s Shortbread), West Lothian Bakery, Tailfords, Our Kitchen to Yours, and Lothian Bakery.
Commenting, local organiser, Lyn Turner said:
“It was a humbling experience to help organise the lunch and it was a privilege to see people enjoy the day.
“I’d like to put a thanks out to all the volunteers who helped make the event happen. It was a pleasure to help those who might be struggling enjoy some Christmas cheer.”
The event, running from 12–3pm, also offered transport for those in need and aimed to provide not just a meal but a sense of connection during the festive season.
“Help Us, To Help Others” has already committed to continuing their support, ensuring the local initiative remains a vital part of the Livingston community Christmas again in 2025.