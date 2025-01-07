Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton joins volunteers to support Christmas day lunch at Livingston Rugby Club

By John Erskine
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:35 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston, spent Christmas Day with volunteers and guests at a special lunch held at Livingston Rugby Club.

The event was organised by “Help Us, To Help Others” and brought Christmas cheer to 71 people, including elderly residents with no family, single parents struggling to make ends meet, and those without a home.

Gregor thanked organisers Lyn Turner, Vicki Waqa and all the volunteers for their hard work in planning and hosting the event.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gregor Poynton MP with Christmas Day lunch event organisers Lyn Turner and Vicki Waga.Gregor Poynton MP with Christmas Day lunch event organisers Lyn Turner and Vicki Waga.
Gregor Poynton MP with Christmas Day lunch event organisers Lyn Turner and Vicki Waga.

“A huge well done to Lyn, Vicki, and the incredible team at ‘Help Us, To Help Others’ for providing such a great Christmas day event for the community.

"Thanks to their months of effort, 71 people were able to enjoy a warm meal and festive companionship.

"I want to thank the organisers, volunteers, local businesses and everyone who contributed to making this day special for those who needed it most.”

The event was supported by Unite the Union, Livingston Rugby Football Club, and donations from local businesses, including Fox Burton Company (Paterson’s Shortbread), West Lothian Bakery, Tailfords, Our Kitchen to Yours, and Lothian Bakery.

Gregor Poynton MP with volunteers at Livingston Rugby Club on Christmas Day.Gregor Poynton MP with volunteers at Livingston Rugby Club on Christmas Day.
Gregor Poynton MP with volunteers at Livingston Rugby Club on Christmas Day.

Commenting, local organiser, Lyn Turner said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a humbling experience to help organise the lunch and it was a privilege to see people enjoy the day.

“I’d like to put a thanks out to all the volunteers who helped make the event happen. It was a pleasure to help those who might be struggling enjoy some Christmas cheer.”

The event, running from 12–3pm, also offered transport for those in need and aimed to provide not just a meal but a sense of connection during the festive season.

“Help Us, To Help Others” has already committed to continuing their support, ensuring the local initiative remains a vital part of the Livingston community Christmas again in 2025.

Related topics:Livingston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice