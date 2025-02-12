Livingston constituency MP, Gregor Poynton, visits Buckingham Palace to meet the King

Buckingham Palace hosted a reception on Wednesday, January 29, welcoming 270 newly elected Members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords following last year’s General Election, which brought in a new Labour government.

Gregor Poynton, Scottish Labour MP for the Livingston constituency, attended the event alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch, and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The reception, held in the palace’s ballroom, was hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Reflecting on the reception, Gregor Poynton MP said: "I visited Buckingham Palace on behalf of my constituents at a reception for new MPs. It was a great honour to represent the Livingston constituency and to be part of such a memorable event.”

Gregor Poynton MP meets King Charles III at Buckingham Place in London.

During the evening, Mr. Poynton had the opportunity to speak with King Charles and took the chance to invite the Monarch to visit the Livingston constituency: "I spoke to King Charles at the event and extended a warm invitation to him to visit the Livingston constituency on a future trip to Scotland, which he was very receptive to.

"It would be a privilege to share the best of West Lothian with the King and demonstrate what makes the Livingston constituency such a vibrant and dynamic place."