Livingston Constituency MP presses Health Secretary for clarity on East Calder Health Centre funding

Livingston constituency Scottish Labour MP, Gregor Poynton, has written to the SNP Scottish Government's Health Secretary Neil Gray demanding urgent clarity on funding for a new East Calder Health Centre, following recent comments from local SNP MSP and Cabinet Minister Angela Constance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Constance claimed that a “new approach” is being developed with the Scottish Futures Trust to support health projects like East Calder through revenue-funded investment, rather than traditional capital funding.

The intervention comes only days after Mr Poynton visited the existing East Calder Health Centre with members of the campaign group, alongside Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, West Lothian Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick, and Scottish Labour’s Almond Valley candidate for next year’s Scottish Parliament elections, Jordan Stokoe. The group met staff and campaigners to hear concerns and to press for the “further and faster” action promised by Angela Constance nearly five years ago - promises which still have not been delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his letter, Mr Poynton warns that after years of delay, the community “does not need another new process - it needs certainty, funding, and a plan.”

Gregor Poynton MP recently visited East Calder Medical Centre with Scottish Labour Party Leader Anas Sarwar to hear from the local campaign group directly.

Mr Poynton said:“East Calder and Calderwood are among the fastest-growing communities in Scotland, and the case for a new medical centre has been overwhelming for years.

"After almost five years of failure from the SNP Government to deliver the project, Angela Constance’s latest comments sound like yet another hollow promise. That’s why I’ve written to Neil Gray demanding he spell out exactly what this so-called ‘new approach’ means, when communities will see action, and how East Calder will be prioritised.

"The East Calder Medical Centre Campaign group and local people deserve clarity, not more SNP spin. This project is long overdue, it’s time for answers and action.”