Livingston Constituency MP takes action to ensure local voices are heard on fireworks issue

Research commissioned by Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has convinced West Lothian Council that more needs to be done to curb the anti-social use of fireworks in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey carried out by Mr Poynton revealed that 85% of residents who responded wanted the sale of fireworks banned entirely. Of the 272 responses, 232 supported a full ban on pyrotechnic sales, while nearly half were in favour of restricting the times at which fireworks could be used. A further 129 respondents felt that fireworks should only be available for purchase by licensed operators or for use in organised public displays.

These findings were presented to the Council’s Community Safety Partnership (CSP), urging them to introduce a Firework Control Zone (FCZ) in key areas around Bonfire Night to further restrict the use and sale of fireworks. While the CSP has not yet committed to introducing FCZs, they have pledged to take additional measures in response to the concerns raised by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this, the CSP will host a community consultation event, inviting key stakeholders, including representatives from the Association of Community Councils, Dogs Trust, Scottish SPCA Edinburgh and Lothians, and Five Sisters Zoo. Feedback from this meeting will be shared with the Scottish Government to advocate for a ban on noise-making fireworks and stricter controls on online firework sales and deliveries.

Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston Constituency has argued for the introduction of Firework Control Zones by the local authority.

In addition to supporting this consultation, Gregor Poynton MP has confirmed that he will be writing to all invited organisations to request individual meetings. These discussions will focus on responsible firework use, its impact on communities, and potential legislative changes to better protect local residents and animals.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said: “I’m pleased that the CSP has acknowledged the serious concerns raised by my constituents. While I appreciate the work done by the Council, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to ensure public safety, it is clear that many residents still feel vulnerable each year due to reckless firework use.

"I have spoken to many constituents who dread November 5 because they or their pets are left feeling scared or unsafe due to a minority who misuse fireworks. I want Bonfire Night to be an enjoyable event for families rather than a source of anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue pressing for stronger regulations, including FCZs, and I hope this meeting will highlight community concerns and prompt real action from the Scottish Government. In the meantime, I look forward to engaging with local organisations to discuss meaningful solutions that the CSP can make including keeping the options of FCZ's for the Livingston constituency open.”