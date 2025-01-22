Livingston Constituency MP visits North British Distillery site in Addiewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton MP visited The North British Distillery Company Ltd. maturation site in Muirhall, Addiewell, to meet with Site Director Joe Thomson and the team.

A member of the Business and Trade Select Committee in Westminster, Gregor Poynton explored the distillery’s operations, including its maturation process, and discussed the site's impact on the local community and economy.During the visit, Gregor toured the facility, learning about the craftsmanship involved in producing Scotland’s iconic whisky, and engaged in discussions about the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Speaking after the visit, Gregor said: “Scotland’s whisky industry isn’t just about crafting a world-renowned drink—it’s about supporting jobs, strengthening communities, and celebrating our heritage on a global stage.

“It was fascinating to see the dedication and expertise of the team at The North British Distillery site in Addiewell firsthand. The Livingston constituency plays a vital role in sustaining this iconic industry, and I’m proud to stand alongside businesses like this as they help showcase Brand Scotland to the world.”

Gregor Poynton MP meeting with North British Distillery Addiewell Site Director, Joe Thomson.

Commenting on the visit, Site Director, Joe Thomson said: “We very much welcomed Gregor's visit and his engagement with our colleagues across various business areas and we appreciated his praise for our commitment to quality and sustainability.

"As we have for many years, we’ll strive to play a strong part within the local community and the wider Scotch Whisky industry.”