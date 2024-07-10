Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Centre, Livingston which has sponsored Livingston FC for the second year, wel-comed four players at its ‘Jump into Summer’ sports-themed event, running until August 12.

The Centre, Livingston has partnered with three local charities to run a variety of free events during the summer holidays, including West Lothian Community Foundation who hosted a football pop up for kids to take part in a goalie speedometer challenge and fine-tune their football skills.

Fans turned up in their droves to get photos and signatures of the football players; Michael Nottingham, Cristian Montaño and two new signings Olly Green and Jérôme Prior who joined in the football fun and showcased a few of their own tricks.

Other charities involved in the ‘Jump into Summer’ event, designed to celebrate some of the sporting events taking place this summer, include Lothian Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club and West Lothian Community Table Tennis Club, and also the social enterprise, West Lothian Bike Library with the aim of providing lots of opportunities for kids to hone their skills or try out a new sport.

Livingston FC players join in the 'Jump into Summer' Event at The Centre, Livingston.

To tie in with the Scottish Golf Open, a golf simulator will also be in situ at the activity hub, located near Waterstones, from Friday, July 12 until Sunday 14th, where shoppers are encouraged to give it a go and get tips on how to improve their speed and swing.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston said: “We are delighted to sponsor Livingston FC for another season and welcome the players at our ‘Jump into Summer” event.

“It was such a great opportunity for budding fans and shoppers to get to know a bit about the players and also join in some football training and challenges with them.

“Thank you to all of the players who came along and to West Lothian Community Foundation who do a fantastic job in the local area engaging with people of all ages in sporting activities to help them reach their full potential.”

Graham Jarvis from West Lothian Community Foundation said: “We are delighted to be part of the ‘Jump into Summer’ sports events at The Centre, Livingston and give kids the chance to get a try out our speedometer goalie challenge and learn some new drills too.

“It was great to have the players from Livingston FC join us which the kids loved and added even more of a buzz to the event.”

Dave Black, Chief Executive Officer of Livingston FC, said: “Our thanks to the team at The Centre, Livingston for inviting us along to be part of their ‘Jump into Summer’ event.

“It's great to see that sort of activity available to the kids, particularly during the summer holidays, and I look forward to seeing the rest of their sporting themed events over the next few weeks.

“Between ourselves, The Centre, Livingston and the West Lothian Community Foundation, it’s fantastic to be able to team up to make these events memorable for those in attendance and get such a brilliant turnout.”

In addition to the sports pop ups, kids can also take part in a wide variety of free workshops. These include exercise workouts, storytelling sessions, painting classes and a one-mile lap of the shopping centre on Saturday, 10th August at 11am, with everyone taking part receiving a wooden keepsake medal at the end in recognition of their efforts.

There’s also a ‘Spot the Sport’ trail to find pictures in 10 shops windows and on completion, one lucky winner will receive a £50 Gift Card every week.