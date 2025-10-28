Livingston MP Reaches Out to Local Mosques Following Glasgow Mosque Vandalism

Gregor Poynton MP has contacted local mosques in Livingston following vandalism in Glasgow.

Livingston MP Gregor Poynton has contacted local mosques to offer support and solidarity following the vandalism of Glasgow Central Mosque earlier this week, which is currently being investigated as a racist hate incident.

Graffiti reading “Scots First” was found on the walls of the mosque in Glasgow, prompting widespread concern across Scotland’s Muslim communities.

Gregor Poynton MP said he had been “deeply troubled” by the incident and had written to Livingston's mosques to express solidarity and to offer a visit in the coming weeks.

Commenting Gregor Poynton MP said:

“This was a disturbing and hateful act that does not reflect the values of the Livingston constituency or Scotland. Our mosques are not just places of worship, they are community spaces that provide education, charity, and support to people across the area.

"Scottish Muslims are at the heart of our NHS, our schools, our public services, our businesses and our civic life. Scotland is their home, our shared home. No one should ever be made to feel they do not belong here.

"I have reached out to our local mosques to offer my support and to listen to any concerns they may have. I will continue to stand with our Muslim communities against racism and Islamophobia, wherever it appears.”

Poynton said he will meet mosque leaders in the coming weeks to discuss local concerns and reaffirm the importance of community cohesion and safety.