Livingston MP tours site of Scotland’s largest vaccine producer

Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, recently welcomed the newly elected MP for Livingston, Gregor Poynton, for a tour of its manufacturing site in his constituency.

Valneva is a specialty vaccine Company that develops, manufactures and commercialises prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet medical needs.

During the visit, Gregor met with some of Valneva Scotland’s employees at its manufacturing centre of excellence in West Lothian.

MP for Livingston Gregor Poynton touring Valneva Scotland

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston said: “I’m incredibly impressed by the cutting-edge work happening right here in Livingston at Valneva's manufacturing site.

“The team is making a significant contribution to our local economy and leading the global fight against infectious diseases. It’s encouraging to see such a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation in our community.

“I’m proud Livingston is home to such a forward-thinking company and look forward to supporting Valneva’s continued success."

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd said: "The UK is a leading destination for life sciences investment thanks to a thriving manufacturing sector, and we are proud to play our part.

“It was great to welcome Gregor on site to showcase the ingenuity of our talented workforce and our sustainable practices delivered daily right here in Livingston. As an industry, we need to maintain momentum and strengthen our biotech manufacturing capacity to deliver on the Life Sciences Vision.”

At its manufacturing site in Livingston, Valneva Scotland employs around 160-highly skilled staff. Valneva Scotland is committed to sustainable working, with 100% renewable energy and ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ status.