Livingston Village steps up campaign for better bus services

A strong turnout of Livingston Village residents gathered at the Village Inn on Monday, June 9, to discuss the continuing absence of local bus services. The meeting was organised by Livingston Village Community Council and the local Bus Action Group, and was attended by local MSP Angela Constance, who received a paper copy of the community’s petition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event drew a strong turnout, reflecting widespread frustration at the withdrawal of McGill’s bus service and the lack of viable alternatives.

Residents, including many older and less mobile individuals, expressed how the absence of public transport is leaving them isolated and unable to access essential services such as doctors, hospitals, shops, leisure activities, and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bus Action Group member introduced Constituency Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) Angela Constance.

Villagers at a village bus stop meeting. A bus stop, forgotten by buses, and people with bus passes and no buses to board!

She said: “Thank you, thank you all ever so much. It is heartening to have a paper copy of the petition, because nothing demonstrates the strength of feeling like a hefty petition.”

She acknowledged the urgent need for action and confirmed that she has already contacted Lothian Country to request a review of current bus routes. She pledged to press for a clear timeline on that review and committed to exploring alternative solutions—including additional providers and potential funding sources.

The meeting also heard concerns from surrounding areas—including rural locations and care homes—where transport issues are even more pronounced.

Community and Council Proposals

Some of the Livingston Village Community, and the Bus Action Group waiting to hear from their MSP, at the Livingston Inn

A number of potential solutions were suggested, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rerouting existing services such as Bus 72 to serve Livingston Village.

Introducing a town centre circular bus service.

Expanding the Dial-a-Bus service (currently limited to two hours on Tuesday mornings).

Establishing a taxi card scheme to support those without access to transport.

Improving footpath safety.

Using wind farm funds to subsidise public transport initiatives.

Exploring bus franchise arrangements, in line with ongoing work by the Scottish Government.

The community emphasised that Livingston, as a new town, presents unique transport challenges due to its design. The current lack of public transport not only affects residents’ daily lives but also contradicts wider goals around reducing carbon emissions and supporting local economies.

Next Steps

Angela Constance MSP feels the weight of the “Bring Back our Buses petition”, at the Livingston Village Inn

Angela Constance MSP confirmed she would:

Follow up with Lothian Country on the bus route review.

Investigate the use of wind farm money to support transport.

Provide updates on bus franchise legislation.

Look into the availability of taxi card services and improvements to Dial-a-Bus.

“It’s clear that collaboration between communities, local councils, transport providers, and national government will be key to finding a sustainable solution,” said a Community Council spokesperson.

“We are committed to working together for the benefit of Livingston Village and surrounding areas.”