Livingston Village steps up campaign for better bus services
The event drew a strong turnout, reflecting widespread frustration at the withdrawal of McGill’s bus service and the lack of viable alternatives.
Residents, including many older and less mobile individuals, expressed how the absence of public transport is leaving them isolated and unable to access essential services such as doctors, hospitals, shops, leisure activities, and employment opportunities.
A Bus Action Group member introduced Constituency Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) Angela Constance.
She said: “Thank you, thank you all ever so much. It is heartening to have a paper copy of the petition, because nothing demonstrates the strength of feeling like a hefty petition.”
She acknowledged the urgent need for action and confirmed that she has already contacted Lothian Country to request a review of current bus routes. She pledged to press for a clear timeline on that review and committed to exploring alternative solutions—including additional providers and potential funding sources.
The meeting also heard concerns from surrounding areas—including rural locations and care homes—where transport issues are even more pronounced.
Community and Council Proposals
A number of potential solutions were suggested, including:
- Rerouting existing services such as Bus 72 to serve Livingston Village.
- Introducing a town centre circular bus service.
- Expanding the Dial-a-Bus service (currently limited to two hours on Tuesday mornings).
- Establishing a taxi card scheme to support those without access to transport.
- Improving footpath safety.
- Using wind farm funds to subsidise public transport initiatives.
- Exploring bus franchise arrangements, in line with ongoing work by the Scottish Government.
The community emphasised that Livingston, as a new town, presents unique transport challenges due to its design. The current lack of public transport not only affects residents’ daily lives but also contradicts wider goals around reducing carbon emissions and supporting local economies.
Next Steps
Angela Constance MSP confirmed she would:
- Follow up with Lothian Country on the bus route review.
- Investigate the use of wind farm money to support transport.
- Provide updates on bus franchise legislation.
- Look into the availability of taxi card services and improvements to Dial-a-Bus.
“It’s clear that collaboration between communities, local councils, transport providers, and national government will be key to finding a sustainable solution,” said a Community Council spokesperson.
“We are committed to working together for the benefit of Livingston Village and surrounding areas.”