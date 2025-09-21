Local care home hosts free Understanding Dementia Talk

BHC

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Queens Manor Care Home in Edinburgh is hosting a free Understanding Dementia Talk on Thursday 09th October at 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm and is inviting members of the community to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff who are specially trained in dementia care from Queens Manor Care Home will deliver the talk which will cover topics such as how to spot the first signs of dementia, how to get a diagnosis, how to look after your loved one living with dementia and how to fund care. There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session. Please come along to Queens Manor, 565 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 8DUon Thursday 09th October at 3.00 pm or 6.00 pm if you would like to attend.

General Manager, Margaret-Ann Davidson says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queens Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides dementia care, residential and respite care.